Clearing the Black Sea: Floating Mines in Bulgarian Waters Are Being Destroyed

All branches of the Bulgarian Armed Forces are currently conducting a joint operation to monitor and control traffic in the Black Sea. This was announced by Bulgarian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov. He said the operation involved the Navy, Air Force, Land Forces and Special Operations Forces. Drones are also being used to monitor designated areas of the maritime domain.

At Varna Maritime Station, Rear Admiral Mihaylov welcomed the vessels that took part in the latest mission of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in Turkish waters.