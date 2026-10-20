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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Clearing the Black Sea: Floating Mines in Bulgarian Waters Are Being Destroyed

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Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
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прочистване черно море унищожават плаващите мини българските морски пространства
Снимка: BTA

All branches of the Bulgarian Armed Forces are currently conducting a joint operation to monitor and control traffic in the Black Sea. This was announced by Bulgarian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov. He said the operation involved the Navy, Air Force, Land Forces and Special Operations Forces. Drones are also being used to monitor designated areas of the maritime domain.

At Varna Maritime Station, Rear Admiral Mihaylov welcomed the vessels that took part in the latest mission of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in Turkish waters.

Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov, Commander of the Bulgarian Navy: “We continue to survey our maritime areas and shipping lanes periodically to ensure they are safe for navigation and free of drifting mines. We also remove or destroy any drone debris we find.

“So far, the Navy has destroyed six floating mines in Bulgarian waters. This year alone, we have destroyed or removed more than 100 drones from various areas, whether washed ashore or found at sea. Some posed a danger and had to be destroyed. A total of 35 of the drones found so far have been destroyed.”

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