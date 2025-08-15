БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Condition of a Mother and Her Four-Year-Old Child, Hit by Recreational ATV on a Pavement in Sunny Beach Remains Critical

Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
The condition of a mother and her four-year-old child, who were struck by a recreational ATV on a pavement in the Sunny Beach resort, remains critical. The vehicle also injured two other children and an employee of a nearby hotel. Relatives of the victims are deeply concerned and are demanding strict penalties.

The four-year-old boy and his 35-year-old mother are in a coma after the ATV collided with pedestrians in Sunny Beach.

The hired vehicle mounted the pavement and crashed into the facade of a hotel. Before that, it struck six people, including three children. A hotel worker was also injured.

Julian spent the entire night in the hospital with his two children, who remain under treatment following the severe impact.

“My daughter-in-law and the little child are in a critical condition with traumatic brain injuries, a crushed chest, and are unconscious. I am the father of the other two children, who sustained less severe injuries. The little one has a broken leg and a fractured foot. The older child has stitches on his head and is under neurological observation for further checks. Friends of mine who work here said the ATV’s tyres were screeching at very high speed and the victims were thrown like bowling pins onto the grass,” said Julian Zdravkov.

The families of the injured fear that the case might be covered up by the police.

“I asked the police why he hasn’t been arrested, why he isn’t handcuffed, why no tests have been done, why nothing is being done. They said everything will be handled. The boy’s name is nowhere to be found. We know his father is a policeman, his mother works in the court in Nessebar, and we fear everything will be concealed. Our country needs to wake up. This needs publicity — how many victims must there be? This is not the first time. Two years ago, at the same spot, the same vehicle hit a woman with a kiosk and poured boiling water on her,” added Julian Zdravkov.

“These are five lives, and for three of them we still know nothing. I want immediate action to be taken, authorities to come here, and the investigation to be carried out properly by all relevant institutions to stop these incidents and ensure the perpetrator is punished,” commented Yordan Sokolov, the father of the injured woman.

The relatives also do not believe the claim that the ATV’s brakes failed.

“He doesn’t know what he has done. At one point he says the brake jammed, another time he says the throttle stuck. My wife, when she heard about the incident — we have a shop nearby — came and was the first to speak to my daughter-in-law. There was no one else. The cameras can show — he did not provide any first aid,” said Julian Zdravkov.

Hristo Karailiev, owner of the hotel where one of the injured works, provided further information about his employee’s condition.

“The colleague was the last person hit by the vehicle. He is in a stable condition but has a fractured pelvis. Surgery may be required. Like all vehicles, it is difficult to generalise whether these ATVs are driven fast or slow. There are drivers who follow the rules and drive responsibly. Of course, there are also those who treat them more as toys, which, if traffic rules are ignored, can lead to serious incidents like yesterday’s,” said Hristo Karailiev.

Authorities are investigating whether the hired ATV was in proper working order and whether its brakes were functioning correctly.

