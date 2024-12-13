НОВИНИ
Conference on the role of women in diplomacy held under the patronage of Bulgaria's Vice President

конференция ролята жените дипломацията проведе патронажа вицепрезидента
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:11, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A conference on the role of women in diplomacy was held on December 13 at the Presidency under the patronage of Vice President, Iliana Iotova. This was announced by the press secretariat of the Presidency.

"I believe in the innate qualities of women, which are crucial when making important decisions, such as stopping military conflicts," Yotova said.

The Vice President emphasized that having more women in leadership positions is a guarantee for success.

"Women have an infallible sense of justice and freedom—concepts that have become devalued over time. We are skilled at earning trust and building strong relationships, and diplomacy is built on personal trust," she added.

The event was organized by the Francophone Institute for Administration and Management, with special guest Professor Laurence Badel from Sorbonne University.

The conference included participants from Bulgaria's diplomatic corps, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science, and the academic community.

Iotova highlighted Bulgaria's positive example in terms of equality between men and women in leadership positions across various sectors. She noted a 50% increase in positions held by women over the past 34 years, with women now holding about 5% more positions than men in the country's diplomatic service.

