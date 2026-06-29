Defence Minister: Mission of US Military Aircraft in Bulgaria Comes to an End

The last of the US military aircraft stationed at Vasil Levski Airport has departed, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov announced on June 29.

US Air Force aerial refuelling tankers, cargo aircraft and military transport planes arrived in Bulgaria during the second half of February. Their deployment followed a request from allied partners submitted to the Ministry of Defence. The initial authorisation covered a period until 31 May, before the Radev caretaker government extended it until 30 June.