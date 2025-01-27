НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Detained ship 'Vezhen': Navigation Maritime Bulgare dismisses possibility of sabotage

подозрение саботаж шведските власти задържаха българския кораб вежен
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:29, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The executive director of Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar), Alexander Kalchev, dismissed the possibility that the crew of the ''Vezhen' ship committed sabotage and damaged the fiber optic cable at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

Bulgarian maritime experts hope that the ship will be released soon, as the incident can be quickly clarified using technical means.

'Vezhen' sailed in harsh weather conditions on January 25. There was a strong wind and high waves. The sailors found that the left anchor had dropped and dragged along the bottom only in the morning when the ship was inspected for damage after the storm.

"It is possible that the ship caused the break, but under no circumstances do I personally believe that there was sabotage or any other deliberate action on the part of the crew. The anchor has stoppers accordingly which, when the ship is at sea, are put in place. However, the bad weather and the waves that wash over it can always damage these stoppers. There could also be some negligence on the part of a crew member, which I personally doubt," Alexander Kalchev, said.

Captain Kalchev commented that the representatives of the Swedish authorities who boarded "Vezhen" behaved aggressively towards the crew. He added that, according to media reports, there was another ship in the area of the incident, besides "Vezhen."

"The ship's automatic identification system showed that the ship actually passed over this cable. I have no idea exactly when the cable was cut. The ship's movement at the time of the cut should be tracked to confirm whether this ship is responsible or not. I hope the investigators will quickly establish that this is not a matter of some deliberate action, but a technical incident due to the bad weather," added Alexander Kalchev.

Maritime expert Hristo Raev does not believe that the Bulgarian sailors committed sabotage.

"I expect the investigation to be relatively quick, with the facts, ship's log, and location being checked. We live in technical times, everything is tracked, the positions of the ships are known, so I expect the Swedish authorities to quickly establish what happened and I hope the ship will be released as soon as possible. According to Swedish law, there may also be some sanctions," explained Hristo Raev, maritime lawyer.

According to Dimitar Dimitrov, President of the Confederation of European Shipmasters Associations, the incident in the Baltic Sea is due to bad weather conditions.

"There will be an investigation. In such cases, there are usually insurers who take over the case and advise the shipowner. I suppose that guarantees will be given so that the ship is not detained, and the investigation can proceed in a way that neither party loses," added Captain Dimitar Dimitrov, President of the Confederation of European Shipmasters Associations.

While the investigation is ongoing, the ship "Vezhen" will remain detained. The captain of the vessel is 41-year-old Anton Atanasov. The crew consists of 8 Bulgarians and 9 citizens of Myanmar. The ship was en route to South America, loaded with fertilizers.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Holocaust Remembrance Day: President Rumen Radev attends commemorative ceremony in Poland
Holocaust Remembrance Day: President Rumen Radev attends commemorative ceremony in Poland
20:06, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
 Suspected sabotage: Swedish authorities detain Bulgarian ship Vezhen
Suspected sabotage: Swedish authorities detain Bulgarian ship Vezhen
18:10, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
 Three more districts declare flu epidemic - Gabrovo, Montana and Kyustendil
Three more districts declare flu epidemic - Gabrovo, Montana and Kyustendil
17:55, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Police step up security around temples in downtown Sofia
Police step up security around temples in downtown Sofia
17:25, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Mummers festival "Surva" ends with a horo dance and fireworks display
Mummers festival "Surva" ends with a horo dance and fireworks display
16:49, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart
Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart
16:11, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 Hackers attacked Supreme Administrative Court and administrative courts in the country
Hackers attacked Supreme Administrative Court and administrative courts in the country
16:00, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Wholesale prices of fruit went up
Wholesale prices of fruit went up
15:08, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
 Energy poverty: Unions call for compensation for nearly 2 million Bulgarians
Energy poverty: Unions call for compensation for nearly 2 million Bulgarians
14:34, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
 Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
20:58, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
 EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
20:26, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Search underway for two people after gas explosion in a house in Bankya
Search underway for two people after gas explosion in a house in Bankya
20:08, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Holocaust Remembrance Day: President Rumen Radev attends commemorative ceremony in Poland
Holocaust Remembrance Day: President Rumen Radev attends commemorative ceremony in Poland
Suspected sabotage: Swedish authorities detain Bulgarian ship Vezhen
Suspected sabotage: Swedish authorities detain Bulgarian ship Vezhen
Police step up security around temples in downtown Sofia
Police step up security around temples in downtown Sofia
Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart
Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart
Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
Топ 24
Най-четени
От 29 януари до 4 февруари учениците във Варна ще учат онлайн
От 29 януари до 4 февруари учениците във Варна ще учат онлайн
Колумбия отказа да приеме полети с депортирани имигранти, Тръмп реагира
Колумбия отказа да приеме полети с депортирани имигранти, Тръмп...
Швеция конфискува българския кораб "Вежен" заради съмнения за саботаж?
Швеция конфискува българския кораб "Вежен" заради...
Нова двойка водещи на "По света и у нас" по БНТ от 3 февруари
Нова двойка водещи на "По света и у нас" по БНТ от 3...
Календар на събитията в олимпийските спортове през 2025 г.
Календар на събитията в олимпийските спортове през 2025 г.
Моторист падна от 12-метрова скала във Варненско
Моторист падна от 12-метрова скала във Варненско
Глоби за над 17 000 лева и без книжка: Хванаха мъж зад волана в Сливенско
Глоби за над 17 000 лева и без книжка: Хванаха мъж зад волана в...
От днес още три области са в грипна епидемия
От днес още три области са в грипна епидемия
Капитан Калчев: Не става дума за саботаж, българският кораб "Вежен" в Балтийско море може да е скъсал кабел при буря
Капитан Калчев: Не става дума за саботаж, българският кораб...
Пред БНТ говори бащата на една от освободените от Хамас заложнички
Пред БНТ говори бащата на една от освободените от Хамас заложнички
Все едно се преродихме: Хиляди палестинци извървяха дългия път към дома
Все едно се преродихме: Хиляди палестинци извървяха дългия път към дома