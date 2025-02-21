Parliament adopted a declaration on non-participation of Bulgarian military personnel in Ukraine

Tension in the Parliament over two issues - The Declaration on Non-Participation of Bulgarian Military Personnel in Ukraine has sparked a division among lawmakers. Disagreements also arose regarding the appointment of regulators. Mutual accusations of leaving loopholes and political appointments were exchanged by the Members of Parliament.

Despite the heated debates, the declaration on non-participation of Bulgarian soldiers in Ukraine was supported by 166 MPs. The 27 representatives from the "Vazrazhdane" party voted against, while the "MECH" party voted "abstain."

Yordanka Fandakova - Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the National Assembly, GERB-UDF: Calls for the achievement of a lasting and just peace in Ukraine and a negotiation process that includes all directly affected and interested parties in establishing and maintaining security and stability in Europe, including Bulgaria. Second - I express the position of the 51st National Assembly on non-participation of Bulgarian armed forces in military actions on Ukrainian territory."

Angel Georgiev, "Vazrazhdane": "We will vote against this declaration because it leaves a door open for sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine. This is extremely shameful. It’s a smokescreen to deceive the Bulgarian public. You are lying to the people of Bulgaria by saying you will not send Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine, but you are leaving several scenarios open to do so."

Stanislav Balabanov, There is Such a People: I have been listening to my colleagues from 'Vazrazhdane' who seem to suggest that if it weren’t for them, some bad people would send Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine. Colleagues from 'Vazrazhdane', I think the entire hall, including MECH and the other parties on this specific issue, is of the same opinion. Bulgarian soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine."

Radostin Vassilev, MECH. "This declaration is the typical example – we wanted a lot but had no real intention. Read the text: non-participation of Bulgarian armed forces in military actions on Ukrainian territory outside Bulgaria's allied commitments within NATO, the EU, and the OSCE. Is there any way for Bulgaria to participate in military or other actions outside its allied commitments?"

Dimitar Gardev, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria: "What do we mean by this? We are not blocking any potential participation in what is called the 'Coalition of the Willing,' something we’ve heard from President Macron half a year ago, which suggests the possibility of gathering a group of countries that are willing but unable to do something, which in the end, we block with this provision."

Andrey Valchev, BSP-United Left: "From the very beginning of this war, we have stated our clear position that this conflict can only be resolved through peaceful means and negotiations, because both sides of the warring parties have suffered. And to make it clear to all present colleagues, our political force will not allow a black ribbon in Bulgaria for the death of a Bulgarian soldier who went to Ukraine because of this war."

Lena Borislavova, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria: "This debate, especially regarding the position of WCC-DB, is shameful, not strange. The reasons why the majority and everyone in the hall are so afraid to support this amendment are instinctive – the fear of saying something bad, something dangerous, of not calling Russia the aggressor, which it undoubtedly is."

Tsoncho Ganev, "Vazrazhdane": "The word 'aggressor' is no longer politically correct for you. It's time to take a good look and realize that there is no aggressor. On the contrary, the USA insists that the term 'Ukrainian conflict' should be used, not war."

Toma Bikov, GERB: "Some are pretending to be Trump, others are pretending to be Biden, and we are in the middle, watching a theatre. There is nothing significant in this declaration – a door to an open field, but there is no field, because no one has invited us for anything. So we have a door."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News