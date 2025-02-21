'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections

In terms of personal and institutional rating, the President remains at the top in the Bulgarians' attitude, according to data from a sociological survey conducted by the agency "Myara".

The Parliament traditionally enjoys very low trust, with 76.7% of respondents expressing disapproval of the institution, compared to just 11.7% who support it.

The Government still holds its initial trust credit, according to "Myara's" data. 56.7% of the participants in the survey disapprove of the government, while 26.8% hold the opposite view.

If the election were today, the political parties in Parliament would remain in the same order, with "Velychie" passing the threshold, after having fallen just one thousandth short in the previous vote.

In terms of personal trust, the President is followed by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov with 18.9% trust, the leader of the largest party in Parliament, GERB, Boyko Borissov (15.9%), and the Speaker of the Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova (15.3%). However, the recognition of Kiselova is still not at its maximum potential, according to the polling agency.

While not completely convinced, Bulgarians tend to believe that the state can limit drug use among youth, despite the inventiveness of distributors.

Mental health issues are evident within society, and generations are divided in their views on injecting substances for aesthetic purposes. There is a high declarative willingness to boycott supermarkets over high food prices, but it remains uncertain how this will be realised.

These are some of the conclusions and hypotheses from a national representative study conducted by the independent monthly programme "face to cace" by the newly established polling agency "Myara," founded by the team of Parvan Simeonov. The research was conducted with tablets between February 6 and 16, 2025, among 803 adult Bulgarian citizens.

