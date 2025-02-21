НОВИНИ
Brutal: Man kept his wife chained up

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:46, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A woman claims she was kept chained by her partner for three days.

The 23-year-old woman from the village of Tsarevets in the Dobrich district filed a report for domestic violence with the police. However, during an interview before a judge, it was revealed that she had been chained and left for two hours in a farm building. The man she lives with has been detained.

"She was chained by the leg and was unable to leave the building. There was no heating, and it was extremely cold inside. The perpetrator has been detained and charged with unlawful deprivation of liberty and causing slight bodily harm under domestic conditions," explained Daniel Iliev, spokesperson for the Dobrich District Prosecutor's Office.

