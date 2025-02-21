Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested

22 pallets of nitrous oxide (known as "laughing gas") were discovered in a warehouse near Sofia. The operation was carried out by the Economic Police. A 21-year-old man has been detained.

The nitrous oxide was intended to be sold in nightclubs and drinking establishments by balloon vendors. Its initial estimated value is 600,000 BGN.

Last night, during a vehicle inspection, traffic police found the 21-year-old man transporting canisters of nitrous oxide. The investigation led them to the warehouse near Sofia.

The use of nitrous oxide was banned in September of last year. Ten days ago, another specialised operation took place in the capital, during which marijuana vapes and nitrous oxide were seized. Earlier this week, a National Security Consultative Council was held, focused on the issue of drugs spread and the use of psychoactive substances among adolescents.

