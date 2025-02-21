НОВИНИ
School director arrested while receiving a bribe from a company involved in renovating the school with European funds

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:36, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A school director has been arrested on suspicion of corruption involving European funds, after being caught accepting a bribe, European Public Prosecutor's Office said on February 21.

The school director allegedly demanded €10 225 (BGN 20 000) from a contractor involved in a publicly funded school renovation project. The project was financed under the "School-STEM environment" procedure, supported by EU funds through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), with additional co-financing from the Bulgarian state budget.

The school had successfully secured funding, and the project’s total contract value amounted to €46 000 (BGN 90 000), including VAT. Once the payment was disbursed for construction and renovation works, the school director allegedly asked the contractor to return part of the funds to her instead of using the full amount for the intended repairs.

Following an initial meeting in early February, the school director allegedly agreed to receive the bribe in two instalments—after the first and final contract payments. On 20 February, the director was arrested in their office while accepting the first instalment of €5 115 (BGN 10 000), the statement says.

The school director has been charged, and the European Delegated Prosecutor has ordered a detention for up to 72 hours. A request for pre-trial detention as a permanent measure will be submitted to the court.

The investigation is ongoing.

