НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Ministry of Health is taking measures to address the shortage of drugs used in cancer treatment

телк получава 100 предсрочно издадено решение предлага министерството здравеопазването
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:52, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Measures to address the shortage of oncological drugs for essential therapy, which are both first-line treatments and part of various combinations with innovative therapies that extend patient survival, have been taken by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the National Council on Prices and Reimbursement of Pharmaceutical Products, the Ministry of Health said on February 21.

The measures affect more than 40 medicinal products, the aim of which is to prevent their exclusion from the Positive Medicines List and the deprivation of Bulgarian citizens from health insurance coverage of the main therapy for their condition.

The reasons for the potential exclusion of these drugs include the administrative burden on marketing authorisation holders and the financial mechanisms applied to date.

The first measure involves changes to the Regulation on the conditions, rules, and procedures for regulating and registering the prices of pharmaceutical products. With the new provisions, the period for reviewing price changes for unique internationally non-proprietary name oncology drugs will be extended from six to twenty-four months.

This measure will significantly ease the burden on marketing authorisation holders and allow for the long-term preservation of these products on the Bulgarian market, which is less attractive for globally scarce molecules, according to the Ministry of Health.

The second change involves allocating a separate budget in the NHIF 2025 Budget Law for essential oncology drugs, ensuring full health insurance coverage for the basic treatment of cancer patients. This will reduce the financial burden on these drugs in cases of overspending in the overall oncology treatment payments. The allocated funds amount to 26 million BGN, and the change has already been approved by the NHIF Supervisory Board.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
18:45, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections
'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections
17:17, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 The second Bulgarian helicopter for medical assistance is currently undergoing testing
The second Bulgarian helicopter for medical assistance is currently undergoing testing
17:01, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested
Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested
16:35, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Parliament adopted a declaration on non-participation of Bulgarian military personnel in Ukraine
Parliament adopted a declaration on non-participation of Bulgarian military personnel in Ukraine
15:56, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
 Jury in London did not reach a decision in the case against the Bulgarians accused of espionage
Jury in London did not reach a decision in the case against the Bulgarians accused of espionage
15:14, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 A four wheel drive crashed into an ambulance in Sofia
A four wheel drive crashed into an ambulance in Sofia
14:57, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Food prices: Officials inspect wholesale markets
Food prices: Officials inspect wholesale markets
14:01, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 How much does the price of milk increase on the way from the farm to the shelf in supermarkets?
How much does the price of milk increase on the way from the farm to the shelf in supermarkets?
20:37, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
 The air ambulance transported a person injured in a crash from Vidin to Sofia
The air ambulance transported a person injured in a crash from Vidin to Sofia
20:27, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
18:54, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Hacker group claims to possess data from Supreme Administrative Court, court conducts probe
Hacker group claims to possess data from Supreme Administrative Court, court conducts probe
18:46, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
More from: Health
The second Bulgarian helicopter for medical assistance is currently undergoing testing
The second Bulgarian helicopter for medical assistance is currently undergoing testing
The air ambulance transported a person injured in a crash from Vidin to Sofia
The air ambulance transported a person injured in a crash from Vidin to Sofia
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
Топ 24
Най-четени
Разбиха престъпна група, изпирала пари чрез продажби на луксозни автомобили
Разбиха престъпна група, изпирала пари чрез продажби на луксозни...
Откриха склад с райски газ край София, има задържан
Откриха склад с райски газ край София, има задържан
Апелативният съд потвърди доживотните присъди за Орлин и Пламен Владимирови за убийството на Евгения
Апелативният съд потвърди доживотните присъди за Орлин и Пламен...
Арестуваха директор с подкуп от фирма, ремонтираща училището с европейски пари
Арестуваха директор с подкуп от фирма, ремонтираща училището с...
Колко поскъпва млякото от фермата до щанда в хипермаркета?
Колко поскъпва млякото от фермата до щанда в хипермаркета?
Две жени от Казанлък са нахапани от кучета от породата дого аржентино
Две жени от Казанлък са нахапани от кучета от породата дого аржентино
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Стават ясни присъдите на тримата българи, обвинени за шпионаж във Великобритания
Стават ясни присъдите на тримата българи, обвинени за шпионаж във...
Парламентът прие декларация за неучастие на български военни в Украйна
Парламентът прие декларация за неучастие на български военни в Украйна
Брутално: Мъж държал жена си окована с верига
Брутално: Мъж държал жена си окована с верига
Сигурността и безопасността по време на спортни събития бяха обсъдени на среща в Министерството на спорта
Сигурността и безопасността по време на спортни събития бяха обсъдени на среща в Министерството на спорта