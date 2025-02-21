НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The second Bulgarian helicopter for medical assistance is currently undergoing testing

медицински хеликоптер две
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:01, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The second medical helicopter purchased by Bulgaria has successfully completed flight tests in the presence of a Bulgarian commission visiting the Leonardo S.p.A. facility in the Italian city of Vergiate, the Ministry of Health said on February 21.

The commission consists of four representatives from the Ministry of Health and three representatives from the aviation operator "Bulgaria Heli Med Service" EAD, part of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The team is tasked with conducting the technical acceptance of the helicopter, as well as its medical equipment and apparatus. Following that, arrangements will be made for the helicopter's flight to Bulgaria, and if weather conditions are favourable, the transfer is expected to take place by the end of February.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
18:45, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 Ministry of Health is taking measures to address the shortage of drugs used in cancer treatment
Ministry of Health is taking measures to address the shortage of drugs used in cancer treatment
17:52, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections
'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections
17:17, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested
Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested
16:35, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Parliament adopted a declaration on non-participation of Bulgarian military personnel in Ukraine
Parliament adopted a declaration on non-participation of Bulgarian military personnel in Ukraine
15:56, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
 Jury in London did not reach a decision in the case against the Bulgarians accused of espionage
Jury in London did not reach a decision in the case against the Bulgarians accused of espionage
15:14, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 A four wheel drive crashed into an ambulance in Sofia
A four wheel drive crashed into an ambulance in Sofia
14:57, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Food prices: Officials inspect wholesale markets
Food prices: Officials inspect wholesale markets
14:01, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 How much does the price of milk increase on the way from the farm to the shelf in supermarkets?
How much does the price of milk increase on the way from the farm to the shelf in supermarkets?
20:37, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
 The air ambulance transported a person injured in a crash from Vidin to Sofia
The air ambulance transported a person injured in a crash from Vidin to Sofia
20:27, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
18:54, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Hacker group claims to possess data from Supreme Administrative Court, court conducts probe
Hacker group claims to possess data from Supreme Administrative Court, court conducts probe
18:46, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections
'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections
Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested
Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested
Parliament adopted a declaration on non-participation of Bulgarian military personnel in Ukraine
Parliament adopted a declaration on non-participation of Bulgarian military personnel in Ukraine
Jury in London did not reach a decision in the case against the Bulgarians accused of espionage
Jury in London did not reach a decision in the case against the Bulgarians accused of espionage
A four wheel drive crashed into an ambulance in Sofia
A four wheel drive crashed into an ambulance in Sofia
Топ 24
Най-четени
Разбиха престъпна група, изпирала пари чрез продажби на луксозни автомобили
Разбиха престъпна група, изпирала пари чрез продажби на луксозни...
Откриха склад с райски газ край София, има задържан
Откриха склад с райски газ край София, има задържан
Апелативният съд потвърди доживотните присъди за Орлин и Пламен Владимирови за убийството на Евгения
Апелативният съд потвърди доживотните присъди за Орлин и Пламен...
Арестуваха директор с подкуп от фирма, ремонтираща училището с европейски пари
Арестуваха директор с подкуп от фирма, ремонтираща училището с...
Колко поскъпва млякото от фермата до щанда в хипермаркета?
Колко поскъпва млякото от фермата до щанда в хипермаркета?
Две жени от Казанлък са нахапани от кучета от породата дого аржентино
Две жени от Казанлък са нахапани от кучета от породата дого аржентино
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Стават ясни присъдите на тримата българи, обвинени за шпионаж във Великобритания
Стават ясни присъдите на тримата българи, обвинени за шпионаж във...
Парламентът прие декларация за неучастие на български военни в Украйна
Парламентът прие декларация за неучастие на български военни в Украйна
Травма няма да позволи на Тихомир Иванов да стартира на Държавното първенство по лека атлетика в зала
Травма няма да позволи на Тихомир Иванов да стартира на Държавното първенство по лека атлетика в зала