The second Bulgarian helicopter for medical assistance is currently undergoing testing

The second medical helicopter purchased by Bulgaria has successfully completed flight tests in the presence of a Bulgarian commission visiting the Leonardo S.p.A. facility in the Italian city of Vergiate, the Ministry of Health said on February 21.

The commission consists of four representatives from the Ministry of Health and three representatives from the aviation operator "Bulgaria Heli Med Service" EAD, part of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The team is tasked with conducting the technical acceptance of the helicopter, as well as its medical equipment and apparatus. Following that, arrangements will be made for the helicopter's flight to Bulgaria, and if weather conditions are favourable, the transfer is expected to take place by the end of February.

