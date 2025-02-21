НОВИНИ
Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars

The group caused damages to the state budget amounting to over 10 million BGN

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:45, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Слушай новините днес

The General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) disrupted a criminal group involved in tax crimes and money laundering through the sale of luxury cars. Four individuals have been arrested and charged, nine car dealerships have been inspected, and over 30 vehicles have been seized.

The targeted car dealership belongs to Kristian Kirilov, played the role of Mitaka in the TV series "Day and Night".

The operation took place on February 19 and 20, 2025, in Sofia, Plovdiv, and Pazardzhik, under the direction and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and in collaboration with the National Revenue Agency (NRA).

It has been established that the illegal activity resulted in damages to the state budget amounting to over 10 million BGN due to violations in tax regulations concerning transactions with luxury vehicles in the country. A network of commercial companies was used for this purpose, and the financial flow was controlled through bank transfers.

As part of the investigation, nine car dealerships were inspected. More than 30 vehicles were seized, with eight stored at a private address. A total of 17 locations were searched, and items such as drugs, weapons, cash, computer equipment, mobile phones, and numerous documents related to the investigation were found and seized.

Four men were arrested during the operation. Three were detained for up to 72 hours, while one was released on bail of 1,000 BGN. All four individuals have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group for the purpose of committing large-scale tax crimes and money laundering.

The investigation is ongoing by GDBOP under the guidance and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

