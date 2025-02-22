Council of Ministers condemns Vazrazhdane's attack on the EP and EC building in Sofia

The Council of Ministers condemned the actions of "Vazrazhdane" party on Saturday, February 22.

Following the "Vazrazhdane" attack on the EC building in Sofia, which led to six arrests and ten injured police officers, the government said in a Facebook post:

"Attacks against institutions, whether national or European, are unacceptable and contradict the principles of the rule of law. Especially by supporters of a party that has representatives in the European Parliament. It is worrying that earlier this week similar actions were directed against the Bulgarian National Bank. The democratic right to protest does not include aggression, destruction of public property and attacks on police officers."

"The state will absolutely not tolerate attempts at destabilisation and will take all necessary measures to ensure public order. We call for responsibility and respect for the law. Political debate must be conducted with arguments, not violence," the government wrote.