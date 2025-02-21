НОВИНИ
Two women from Kazanlak were bitten by dogs of the Dogo Argentino breed

две жени казанлък нахапани кучета породата дого аржентино
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:40, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Two women from Kazanlak have been bitten by dogs of the Dogo Argentino breed.

One of the victims suffered serious lacerations to her arm and is hospitalised in critical condition. The women were attacked in two separate locations in the city, with a 40-minute interval between the incidents.

The dogs did not have microchips, and the owner has not yet been identified. The dogs also attacked a stray dog. They have been taken to the municipal shelter, and an investigation is ongoing to identify the owner of the animals.

