Doctors at Sofia’s Lozenets Hospital Successfully Remove Large Facial Tumour Weighing Over 3 Kg

Medical specialists at Lozenets Hospital in Sofia have successfully saved a woman with a massive tumour formation on her face. The tumour, weighing more than 3 kilograms, was completely removed, and the patient has since been discharged in good condition and is now recovering.

The patient, a resident of Sofia, first noticed a small lump on her neck around ten years ago. However, in early 2025, the growth began to expand rapidly, leading to the decision for surgery in late July.

“It started as something small—about the size of a hazelnut or a walnut—and stayed like that for years. But recently, it started growing aggressively, spreading towards my ear, eye, and mouth. It became a large mass. I wasn’t in pain, but the pressure made it feel like I might suffocate.”

Dr Radoslav Slavchev, Head of the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery at Lozenets Hospital, explained:

“This tumour originated from the parotid gland, the salivary gland located in front of the ear. These are typically benign formations, but over time, such tumours can transform into more concerning types. The tumour we removed weighed over 3.5 kilograms and affected the entire side of the face and neck.”


The complex surgery lasted nearly four hours and resulted in the full removal of the tumour.

Dr Slavchev added:

“The team performed exceptionally well. There was no need for a blood transfusion, and we managed to preserve vital structures. The resulting defect was corrected with a combination of plastic reconstruction and a free skin graft. Despite the extent of the surgery, we were able to restore much of the facial symmetry and appearance.”

The patient now faces a two-to-three-month recovery period.

“She is currently undergoing post-operative rehabilitation aimed at restoring muscle function in the face. This process will take some time,” noted Dr Slavchev.

Histological analysis of the tumour is still pending, but Dr Slavchev remains optimistic about the long-term outcome.

