Due to Poverty, Migration or Early Marriages: Over 430 Children in the Plovdiv Region Have Dropped Out of School

More than 430 children from the district of Plovdiv (Southern Bulgaria) have dropped out of school – a figure that is 40% lower compared with recent academic years. Nevertheless, within days the authorities will launch large-scale inspections at educational institutions and residential addresses across the region to prevent further dropouts from the education system.

The majority – 290 children – left school because their families moved abroad. Others were identified as being at risk, while some could not be located at their registered addresses. Last school year, a total of 22,000 inspections were carried out in schools and at pupils’ homes.

Prof. Hristina Yancheva, District Governor of Plovdiv: “The reasons for dropping out of the education system can be summarised briefly – lack of financial resources to participate in education, migration, and, of course, early marriages.”

The highest dropout rates are after the 5th and 7th grades. At “Hristo Botev” Primary School in Rakovski, out of 660 pupils, around two leave school each year, mostly for family reasons.

Kremena Aleksieva, Headteacher of “Hristo Botev” Primary School – Rakovski: “About 16% of our pupils are of Roma origin. It’s not a large proportion. We have about five or six families where such cases could occur. We start working with them even before the school year begins, explaining what we expect from them, that school education is compulsory, and that children must attend regularly.”

Institutions and educational mediators meet parents several times a year, but they do not always receive cooperation. According to Dr Asen Kolev, an expert in ethnic relations, teachers need to engage more closely with families, and working groups should also include social workers.

Dr Asen Kolev – Expert on Ethnic Issues: “These groups must be trained. Especially when entering ethnic neighbourhoods, they should be prepared to create a normal environment for communication. It’s not always necessary to have a police officer with them.”

In the coming days, more than 20 teams will begin visits to schools to check for fictitiously enrolled pupils. Meetings will be held with families to keep their children in class. Last year, 264 penalty notices were issued to parents whose children did not attend school.