БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Заради бедност, миграция или ранни бракове: Над 430 деца...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Претърсват търговци на оръжие у нас заради съмнения, че...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Пожарът над Илинденци навлезе в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
"Един политик тръгва да си прави държавни магазини с...
Чете се за: 09:02 мин.
16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе -...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Due to Poverty, Migration or Early Marriages: Over 430 Children in the Plovdiv Region Have Dropped Out of School

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
EN
Запази

More than 20 teams begin school rounds for fictitiously enrolled students

заради бедност миграция ранни бракове 430 деца пловдивско отпаднали училище

More than 430 children from the district of Plovdiv (Southern Bulgaria) have dropped out of school – a figure that is 40% lower compared with recent academic years. Nevertheless, within days the authorities will launch large-scale inspections at educational institutions and residential addresses across the region to prevent further dropouts from the education system.

The majority – 290 children – left school because their families moved abroad. Others were identified as being at risk, while some could not be located at their registered addresses. Last school year, a total of 22,000 inspections were carried out in schools and at pupils’ homes.

Prof. Hristina Yancheva, District Governor of Plovdiv: “The reasons for dropping out of the education system can be summarised briefly – lack of financial resources to participate in education, migration, and, of course, early marriages.”

The highest dropout rates are after the 5th and 7th grades. At “Hristo Botev” Primary School in Rakovski, out of 660 pupils, around two leave school each year, mostly for family reasons.

Kremena Aleksieva, Headteacher of “Hristo Botev” Primary School – Rakovski: “About 16% of our pupils are of Roma origin. It’s not a large proportion. We have about five or six families where such cases could occur. We start working with them even before the school year begins, explaining what we expect from them, that school education is compulsory, and that children must attend regularly.”

Institutions and educational mediators meet parents several times a year, but they do not always receive cooperation. According to Dr Asen Kolev, an expert in ethnic relations, teachers need to engage more closely with families, and working groups should also include social workers.

Dr Asen Kolev – Expert on Ethnic Issues: “These groups must be trained. Especially when entering ethnic neighbourhoods, they should be prepared to create a normal environment for communication. It’s not always necessary to have a police officer with them.”

In the coming days, more than 20 teams will begin visits to schools to check for fictitiously enrolled pupils. Meetings will be held with families to keep their children in class. Last year, 264 penalty notices were issued to parents whose children did not attend school.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бейби бум в "Майчин дом" през август
1
Бейби бум в "Майчин дом" през август
Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
2
Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
Тръмп изненадващо каза, че ще пътува за Русия за среща с Путин
3
Тръмп изненадващо каза, че ще пътува за Русия за среща с Путин
Урок по човечност: 16-годишно дете неуморно помага в борбата с огъня в Сунгурларе
4
Урок по човечност: 16-годишно дете неуморно помага в борбата с...
Задействаха BG-Alert заради пожара в Сунгурларе: Евакуираха село Скала
5
Задействаха BG-Alert заради пожара в Сунгурларе: Евакуираха село Скала
Изпепелени са 10 000 декара гори в Средец, три села остават в бедствено положение (ОБЗОР)
6
Изпепелени са 10 000 декара гори в Средец, три села остават в...

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
5
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Bulgaria

Arms Dealers in Bulgaria Searched over Suspicions of Supplying Weapons to Russia
Arms Dealers in Bulgaria Searched over Suspicions of Supplying Weapons to Russia
The Wildfirfe above Ilindentsi: Firefighting Continues as Blaze Enters Pirin National Park The Wildfirfe above Ilindentsi: Firefighting Continues as Blaze Enters Pirin National Park
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Strong Wind Ignited Smoldering Fires near Sredets Strong Wind Ignited Smoldering Fires near Sredets
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Firefighters on the Brink: The Situation with the Wildfire near Sungurlare Remains Critical Firefighters on the Brink: The Situation with the Wildfire near Sungurlare Remains Critical
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Baby Boom at "Maichin Dom" Maternity Hospital in August Baby Boom at "Maichin Dom" Maternity Hospital in August
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Has the "Beautiful Church" Built by Ivan Alexander Been Unearthed? Has the "Beautiful Church" Built by Ivan Alexander Been Unearthed?
Чете се за: 14:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Вътрешният министър: Вниманието е най-големият пожарогасител
Вътрешният министър: Вниманието е най-големият пожарогасител
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ) Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Претърсват търговци на оръжие у нас заради съмнения, че са продавали арсенал на Русия Претърсват търговци на оръжие у нас заради съмнения, че са продавали арсенал на Русия
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Заради бедност, миграция или ранни бракове: Над 430 деца от Пловдивско са отпаднали от училище Заради бедност, миграция или ранни бракове: Над 430 деца от Пловдивско са отпаднали от училище
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Огнеборци на ръба на силите си: Критична остава ситуацията с пожара...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Огнената стихия над Илинденци: Продължава гасенето на ръка, пожарът...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
ЕС: Киев трябва да има свободата да решава бъдещето си
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Полицаи от Добрич и Варна са съпроводили родилка до болницата
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ