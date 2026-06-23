EgyptAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Gorna Oryahovitsa Airport

An aircraft operated by Egypt’s Nesma Airlines made an unscheduled landing at Gorna Oryahovitsa Airport, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport said on June 23.

The Airbus A320 was operating a flight from Egypt to Craiova, Romania. Due to adverse weather conditions in Romania, the aircraft was diverted to Gorna Oryahovitsa Airport, where it landed and refuelled.

The aircraft subsequently took off and continued to its final destination in Romania, the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that passengers on board did not disembark during the stopover.





