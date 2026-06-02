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Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria and the Eurozone Hits Highest Level in 32 Months

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Inflation in the eurozone reached 3.2 per cent year-on-year in May, marking the highest level recorded since September 2023, according to Eurostat’s latest flash estimates on consumer price developments across the single currency area. In April, consumer prices in the eurozone rose by 3.0 per cent.

Relative to the previous month, inflation in the eurozone stood at 0.1 per cent in May.

In Bulgaria, consumer prices increased by 6.3 per cent in May, according to the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). This represents the fastest pace of consumer price growth in the country since September 2023, according to Eurostat data.

The eurozone countries with the highest annual inflation in May were Bulgaria, Lithuania (5.1 per cent) and Greece (5 per cent), while the lowest were Malta (2.1 per cent), Germany (2.7 per cent) and France (2.8 per cent)..

Monthly inflation in Bulgaria stood at 0.3 per cent, according to the European statistical agency. In April, annual inflation in Bulgaria rose sharply to 6.0 per cent, while monthly inflation reached 1.8 per cent, Eurostat reported.

NSI Reports Rise in Annual Inflation

Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) announced yesterday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 7.0 per cent year-on-year in May and by 0.2 per cent compared with the previous month.

Source: BTA

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