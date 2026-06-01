NSI Reports Increase in Annual Inflation Rate in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s annual inflation rate increased in May, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Annual inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), reached 7%, up from 6.8% recorded in April. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.2%.

The largest price increases in May were recorded in the following categories:

Transport: up 1.2%

Restaurants and hotels: up 0.9%

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products: up 0.9%

Price declines were observed in:

Recreation, sport and culture: down 1.9%

Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services: down 0.3%

According to the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the inflation measure used by Eurostat for comparisons across the European Union, Bulgaria’s annual inflation rate stood at 6.3%.

The final inflation data for May are due to be published on 15 June.