БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Резултатите от първо класиране за първи клас в училищата...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Цените на тока и парното скачат от 1 юли – вижте...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Апелативният прокурор на Пловдив Тихомир Стоев за БНТ: Не...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Сигнали за бомби в училища и детски градини в няколко...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Дъг Холдър е номиниран за посланик на САЩ в България
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Днес ще бъде тествана системата BG-ALERT
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
Жълт код за проливни валежи, гръмотевични бури и опасност...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

NSI Reports Increase in Annual Inflation Rate in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
ръст годишната инфлация отчита нси
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Bulgaria’s annual inflation rate increased in May, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Annual inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), reached 7%, up from 6.8% recorded in April. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.2%.

The largest price increases in May were recorded in the following categories:

  • Transport: up 1.2%
  • Restaurants and hotels: up 0.9%
  • Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products: up 0.9%

Price declines were observed in:

  • Recreation, sport and culture: down 1.9%
  • Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services: down 0.3%

According to the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the inflation measure used by Eurostat for comparisons across the European Union, Bulgaria’s annual inflation rate stood at 6.3%.

The final inflation data for May are due to be published on 15 June.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
Гледайте европейското първенство по минифутбол по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте европейското първенство по минифутбол по БНТ 3
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
4
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
И.ф. главен прокурор Ваня Стефанова с коментар за БНТ относно сигнала срещу апелативния прокурор на Пловдив
5
И.ф. главен прокурор Ваня Стефанова с коментар за БНТ относно...
Казусът с незаконния град край Варна: Собствениците се готвят за протест, с който да защитят имотите си
6
Казусът с незаконния град край Варна: Собствениците се готвят за...

Най-четени

14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
1
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
2
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Бащата на починалото момиче в Благоевград пред БНТ: Никаква реформа не върши работа в счупена система
3
Бащата на починалото момиче в Благоевград пред БНТ: Никаква реформа...
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов заради данни, че е подпомагал укриването на сина си
4
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов...
През 2023 г. само за месец са издадени трите удостоверения за търпимост за незаконния строеж край Варна
5
През 2023 г. само за месец са издадени трите удостоверения за...
Празнуваме Петдесетница - рождения ден на църквата
6
Празнуваме Петдесетница - рождения ден на църквата

More from: Economy

Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria and the Eurozone Hits Highest Level in 32 Months
Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria and the Eurozone Hits Highest Level in 32 Months
Fiscal Council Reports Record Budget Deficit as at May 2026 Fiscal Council Reports Record Budget Deficit as at May 2026
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Electricity and District Heating Prices to Rise from 1 July – See Where and by How Much Electricity and District Heating Prices to Rise from 1 July – See Where and by How Much
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Bulgaria Emerges as World Leader in Electricity Storage Batteries Bulgaria Emerges as World Leader in Electricity Storage Batteries
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
“Everything is very expensive, how can we afford living”: At a market in Vidin – what producers, traders and customers think about prices “Everything is very expensive, how can we afford living”: At a market in Vidin – what producers, traders and customers think about prices
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
Energy Minister is replacing the management and launching inspections at the Bulgarian Energy Holding Energy Minister is replacing the management and launching inspections at the Bulgarian Energy Holding
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Резултатите от първо класиране за първи клас в училищата в София са публикувани
Резултатите от първо класиране за първи клас в училищата в София са...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Цените на тока и парното скачат от 1 юли – вижте къде и с колко Цените на тока и парното скачат от 1 юли – вижте къде и с колко
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
От "Прогресивна България" оттеглиха искането за дълга От "Прогресивна България" оттеглиха искането за дълга
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Икономика
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Актьори от Народния театър изпълниха 20-минутен рецитал в памет на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Апелативният прокурор на Пловдив Тихомир Стоев за БНТ: Не съм...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Иван Демерджиев: Законът е еднакъв за всички и трябва да се уважава
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Задържаха стотици дози фентанил при акция в София, арестуван е и...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ