Energy Minister is replacing the management and launching inspections at the Bulgarian Energy Holding

The new Energy Minister, Iva Petrova, is launching audits at the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH), the “Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant – New Capacities” project, and at “Mini Maritsa Iztok”, citing unexplained economic decisions. According to Petrova, the staff of the Bulgarian Energy Holding, which manages all major energy companies in the country, is larger than that of the energy ministry itself.

“I have decided to change the leadership of the Bulgarian Energy Holding by appointing a new team of proven experts. These are Andrey Zhivkov, Ilza Chinkova, Ivo Todorov, Petar Angelov and Vasil Vasilev,” Petrova said.

Until now, the holding was managed by Ivo Todorov, Kalin Filipov, Valentin Nikolov, Diyan Ivanov and Vasil Stoynov, with Valentin Nikolov serving as executive director. According to the new minister, the holding’s operations have jeopardised the repair programmes of key companies.

“Before the audits begin, I can say that there are clearly questionable management practices within BEH. There are trends of deteriorating liquidity and increasing dependence among some companies in the group. Funds have not been secured for key projects such as the repair of the pumped-storage hydro plant Chaira and the Vertical Gas Corridor, while funds have been allocated for cybersecurity systems,” the minister explained.

She also noted significant delays in the absorption of EU programme funds, with payment levels ranging between 1% and 6%.

Due to systematic environmental violations, the Ministry of Environment and Water has shut down one of the units of the Bobov Dol thermal power plant. The Energy Ministry stated that the national energy system still requires one operational unit at the plant, which remains active.

Asked by BNT about the future of the Maritsa Iztok 2 TPP, which a court ruled is operating unlawfully, the Minister of Environment and Water, Rositsa Karamfilova, said the plant is operating under an outdated permit, but a meeting will be held next Wednesday to discuss the issue.

During the press conference, the contract with “BOTAŞ” was also discussed, with the Energy Ministry saying that talks with Turkey are forthcoming and that the contracted capacity can currently be used if necessary.