БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Позиция на прессекретариата на държавния глава по казуса...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Евростат: Цените на горивата в България нарастват...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
При спецакция на ГДБОП и ДАНС: Арестуваха кмета на Община...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Започна огледът на кораба "Челси-3" с участието...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Деветима задържани и щети за 600 000 евро след акцията на...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Полицейска акция в Община Белица
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Румен Радев за операцията в Сунгурларе: Схемата започва...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Министърът на транспорта: Аз никога не съм говорил за...
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Examination of 'Chelsea-3' Vessel Begins with Investigators from Partner Agencies

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази
започна огледът кораба челси участието разследващи партньорски служби снимки

Specialist investigative teams from partner agencies have begun examining the vessel Chelsea-3, which was attacked in the Black Sea, as witnessed by the BNT News team in Burgas.

There is no information about which countries the investigators are from. However, a high level of security has been put in place for their visit, with unauthorised individuals who are not involved in the investigation barred from approaching the vessel.

Examinations are being carried out both on board the ship and at sea by boat. The specialists are equipped with high-tech chemical analysis equipment.

After BNT first reported that investigators had seized heavily burnt wires, fragments of double-glazed glass and swabs taken from the three breaches in the vessel’s hull, today's information is that an explosives forensic examination has now been commissioned to establish the nature of the blast and the type of explosive used.

The recovered fragments are also being examined to determine whether they contain any remnants of drones, such as preserved markings, numbers, or serial numbers.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

При спецакция на ГДБОП и ДАНС: Арестуваха кмета на Община Белица Радослав Ревански
1
При спецакция на ГДБОП и ДАНС: Арестуваха кмета на Община Белица...
Зеленски за срещата между САЩ, Русия и Китай: Ако обсъждат Украйна - и ние трябва да сме на масата за преговори
2
Зеленски за срещата между САЩ, Русия и Китай: Ако обсъждат Украйна...
Части от София ще останат без ток утре: Вижте кои квартали ще бъдат засегнати
3
Части от София ще останат без ток утре: Вижте кои квартали ще бъдат...
Кметът на Горна Оряховица хвърли оставка, ОИК решава за предсрочното му освобождаване
4
Кметът на Горна Оряховица хвърли оставка, ОИК решава за...
Константин Проданов: Решението на КС за бюджета за 2026 г. е категорична победа за финансовата стабилност на държавата
5
Константин Проданов: Решението на КС за бюджета за 2026 г. е...
Министърът на транспорта: Аз никога не съм говорил за останки от дронове
6
Министърът на транспорта: Аз никога не съм говорил за останки от...

Най-четени

Добрият пример: Как за 10 г. Полша намали жертвите на пътя наполовина и изгради близо 3000 км нови магистрали?
1
Добрият пример: Как за 10 г. Полша намали жертвите на пътя...
Затоплянето ще продължи до сряда, в четвъртък се очакват нови валежи
2
Затоплянето ще продължи до сряда, в четвъртък се очакват нови валежи
Русия: Поразихме товарен кораб, транспортиращ военни доставки към пристанището на Одеса
3
Русия: Поразихме товарен кораб, транспортиращ военни доставки към...
ДАНС и ГДБОП влязоха в Община Сунгурларе заради злоупотреби с обществени поръчки
4
ДАНС и ГДБОП влязоха в Община Сунгурларе заради злоупотреби с...
Един загинал и един тежко ранен при верижна катастрофа между Карнобат и Айтос (СНИМКИ)
5
Един загинал и един тежко ранен при верижна катастрофа между...
Източването на НЗОК: Чанта с лични карти на пациенти са опитали да изнесат от болница „Св. Георги“ в Пловдив
6
Източването на НЗОК: Чанта с лични карти на пациенти са опитали да...

More from: Bulgaria

The Arrest of the Mayor of Sungurlare May Be Extended to 72 Hours
The Arrest of the Mayor of Sungurlare May Be Extended to 72 Hours
Parliament’s Extraordinary Sitting on Drug Trafficker Pardon Cancelled Due to Lack of Quorum Parliament’s Extraordinary Sitting on Drug Trafficker Pardon Cancelled Due to Lack of Quorum
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Road Hauliers: Which Will Come First — Flying Vehicles or the Completion of Hemus Motorway? Road Hauliers: Which Will Come First — Flying Vehicles or the Completion of Hemus Motorway?
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
The Danube River near Ruse Continues to Be at Record Low Level The Danube River near Ruse Continues to Be at Record Low Level
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Nine Arrested and 600,000 Euros in Damages Following GDBOP Raid Against Online Fraud Nine Arrested and 600,000 Euros in Damages Following GDBOP Raid Against Online Fraud
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Sunny and Warm Weather Today; Code Yellow Alert for Rain Tomorrow Sunny and Warm Weather Today; Code Yellow Alert for Rain Tomorrow
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

При спецакция на ГДБОП и ДАНС: Арестуваха кмета на Община Белица Радослав Ревански
При спецакция на ГДБОП и ДАНС: Арестуваха кмета на Община Белица...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
България и Турция ще засилят съвместните инициативи за гарантиране на свободното корабоплаване в Черно море България и Турция ще засилят съвместните инициативи за гарантиране на свободното корабоплаване в Черно море
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Засилени мерки за сигурност в Черно море, международни екипи разследват атаката срещу "Челси-3" Засилени мерки за сигурност в Черно море, международни екипи разследват атаката срещу "Челси-3"
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
У нас
Протестите в Европа: От Франция до Албания социалното недоволство не стихва Протестите в Европа: От Франция до Албания социалното недоволство не стихва
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
По света
Арестите на кметове – задочен сблъсък между премиера Румен...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
У нас
Спешен ремонт на Арабаконашния проход заради затворения тунел...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Арестът на кмета на Сунгурларе може да бъде удължен до 72 часа
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Среща на Стив Уиткоф и Владимир Путин в...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ