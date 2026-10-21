Examination of 'Chelsea-3' Vessel Begins with Investigators from Partner Agencies

Specialist investigative teams from partner agencies have begun examining the vessel Chelsea-3, which was attacked in the Black Sea, as witnessed by the BNT News team in Burgas.

There is no information about which countries the investigators are from. However, a high level of security has been put in place for their visit, with unauthorised individuals who are not involved in the investigation barred from approaching the vessel.

Examinations are being carried out both on board the ship and at sea by boat. The specialists are equipped with high-tech chemical analysis equipment.

After BNT first reported that investigators had seized heavily burnt wires, fragments of double-glazed glass and swabs taken from the three breaches in the vessel’s hull, today's information is that an explosives forensic examination has now been commissioned to establish the nature of the blast and the type of explosive used.

The recovered fragments are also being examined to determine whether they contain any remnants of drones, such as preserved markings, numbers, or serial numbers.