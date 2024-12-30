Farmers protest over lack of action by institutions on animal disease

Farmers protested on December 30 due to the lack of adequate action following cases of a disease affecting sheep at a farm in the village of Sigmen, near Karnobat.

The protesters blocked the main road between Karnobat and Shumen, stating that they are there "indefinitely" because the authorities have not taken measures.

So far, around 30 animals have died from the disease at the farm in Sigmen.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) reported that tests for pox and plague from the farm in Sigmen have come back negative. They also stated that claims of plague and pox among the animals were manipulative.

The police said there was no permission for the protest and the organisers were likely to be fined.

