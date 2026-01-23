БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила":...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Тръмп: Огромен флот се насочва към Иран
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България. След 9 години на власт Румен Радев напуска президентството

Flu and Respiratory Infections on the Rise Across Bulgaria

Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
In Plovdiv, 9 out of 10 children are ill with flu, vaccination is still possible, assure epidemiologists

грипната вълна настъпва какви мерки предприемат здравните власти
Снимка: илюстративна

The number of people suffering from influenza and acute respiratory infections is continuing to rise across the country, affecting a growing number of regions. In Plovdiv, infection rates remain below epidemic thresholds for now, but health authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant.

The current incidence stands at around 160 cases per 10,000 people. As is usually the case, children under the age of 14 are the most affected. Among adults aged over 65, the trend is more favourable. At St George University Hospital in Plovdiv, nine out of ten children seen in the emergency department have been confirmed to have influenza.

“At this stage, it is difficult to say whether the lower incidence among people over 65 is entirely due to vaccination, but it is very likely,” said Assoc Prof Hristiyana Batselova, an epidemiologist at St George University Hospital in Plovdiv.

She explained that Bulgaria has a programme providing free influenza vaccination for this age group, and that a significant proportion of those eligible have taken advantage of it and have been vaccinated for several consecutive seasons.

Among children, however, vaccination coverage remains lower.

“We hope to see a programme for free vaccination of children, at least up to the age of seven, because they are major spreaders of influenza and infect their older relatives,” Assoc Prof Batselova stressed, adding that vaccinating children also has a substantial economic impact on public health.

Epidemiologists are adamant that it is not too late to get vaccinated against influenza.

“The vaccine can be administered in January, February and even in March, provided a person can find available doses,” said Assoc Prof Batselova, noting that supplies are still available in some locations.

Specialists warn against self-medication. According to the epidemiologist, medicines to reduce fever may be taken, but if antiviral treatment or antibiotics are needed, consultation with a doctor is essential.

Particular caution is advised for people with chronic conditions, including lung and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic kidney failure.

“At the first symptoms, they should contact their GP, because the virus can quickly lead to an exacerbation of their underlying condition,” Batselova warned.

She added that a rapid response is also crucial in children, as their clinical condition can deteriorate within hours and may result in hospitalisation. On Monday, the regional crisis headquarters in Plovdiv will meet to decide whether anti-epidemic measures should be introduced in the city next week.


