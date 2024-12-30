Krasi Kurtev, founder of 'Akaga' band, passed away

Krasimir Kurtev, a founding member of the band 'Akaga', has passed away, as confirmed by his close relatives on December 30.

Born on July 25, 1970, in Sofia, Kurtev graduated from the National School of Music "Lyubomir Pipkov" and later earned a higher degree from the National Academy of Music "Pancho Vladigerov."

Kurtev was a prominent figure in the music industry, co-founding the band 'Akaga'. He was also one of the founders of the Bulgarian Music Association (BMA) and a member of Teosto, Finland.

Source: BTA

Photos by BGNES archive

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News