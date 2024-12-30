НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Krasi Kurtev, founder of 'Akaga' band, passed away

отиде основателят акага краси куртев
Снимка: Архив/БГНЕС
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:56, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Krasimir Kurtev, a founding member of the band 'Akaga', has passed away, as confirmed by his close relatives on December 30.

Born on July 25, 1970, in Sofia, Kurtev graduated from the National School of Music "Lyubomir Pipkov" and later earned a higher degree from the National Academy of Music "Pancho Vladigerov."

Kurtev was a prominent figure in the music industry, co-founding the band 'Akaga'. He was also one of the founders of the Bulgarian Music Association (BMA) and a member of Teosto, Finland.

Source: BTA

Photos by BGNES archive

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Conditions for mountain tourism are good, avalanche risk remains in effect
Conditions for mountain tourism are good, avalanche risk remains in effect
15:34, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 A new case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
A new case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
15:15, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
 Farmers protest over lack of action by institutions on animal disease
Farmers protest over lack of action by institutions on animal disease
14:55, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 President Radev expressed condolences after the plane crash in South Korea
President Radev expressed condolences after the plane crash in South Korea
14:44, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 Protest after 6 days without electricity: mayors and local residents blocked the road Sofia - Varna
Protest after 6 days without electricity: mayors and local residents blocked the road Sofia - Varna
14:06, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Traffic changes in downtown Sofia for the New Year's concert, strict security measures
Traffic changes in downtown Sofia for the New Year's concert, strict security measures
13:14, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
 BNT donates games and books to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic
BNT donates games and books to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic
21:18, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 2024 year in review: Which are the events that Bulgarians assess as important, according to a Gallup survey
2024 year in review: Which are the events that Bulgarians assess as important, according to a Gallup survey
19:14, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
 An American tourism website compares Bulgaria's ancient site of Perperikon to Peru's Machu Picchu
An American tourism website compares Bulgaria's ancient site of Perperikon to Peru's Machu Picchu
18:04, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Snowfall will continue, great time to go skiing
Snowfall will continue, great time to go skiing
17:32, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Roads in the country are passable in winter conditions
Roads in the country are passable in winter conditions
16:50, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Some of the most beautiful festive light displays from around the world (PHOTOS)
Some of the most beautiful festive light displays from around the world (PHOTOS)
16:40, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Conditions for mountain tourism are good, avalanche risk remains in effect
Conditions for mountain tourism are good, avalanche risk remains in effect
Farmers protest over lack of action by institutions on animal disease
Farmers protest over lack of action by institutions on animal disease
President Radev expressed condolences after the plane crash in South Korea
President Radev expressed condolences after the plane crash in South Korea
Protest after 6 days without electricity: mayors and local residents blocked the road Sofia - Varna
Protest after 6 days without electricity: mayors and local residents blocked the road Sofia - Varna
Traffic changes in downtown Sofia for the New Year's concert, strict security measures
Traffic changes in downtown Sofia for the New Year's concert, strict security measures
BNT donates games and books to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic
BNT donates games and books to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic
Топ 24
Най-четени
След бруталната агресия в Монтана - тежко остава състоянието на пребитите младежи
След бруталната агресия в Монтана - тежко остава състоянието на...
Отиде си основателят на "Акага" Краси Куртев
Отиде си основателят на "Акага" Краси Куртев
Фермери на протест заради новата зараза - непознатата болест по овцете
Фермери на протест заради новата зараза - непознатата болест по овцете
Вековна традиция - за първи път избират най-хубавата, писана булка "гелина" в Рибново
Вековна традиция - за първи път избират най-хубавата, писана булка...
Отиде си голямата звезда на българската естрада Ваня Теохарова
Отиде си голямата звезда на българската естрада Ваня Теохарова
Отново земетресение, този път в района на Гоце Делчев
Отново земетресение, този път в района на Гоце Делчев
Бойко Борисов: Православната църква в България е една
Бойко Борисов: Православната църква в България е една
Траур и протест в Кюстендил: Кой ще поеме отговорност за тежката катастрофа с коне на пътя?
Траур и протест в Кюстендил: Кой ще поеме отговорност за тежката...
Лавров: Русия е готова за мирни преговори с Украйна
Лавров: Русия е готова за мирни преговори с Украйна
Светият Синод: Днес сме изправени пред опасността от нови разделения
Светият Синод: Днес сме изправени пред опасността от нови разделения
Спартак Варна получи наказание от ФИФА заради технически проблем
Спартак Варна получи наказание от ФИФА заради технически проблем