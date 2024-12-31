НОВИНИ
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria

празнична програма концерти открито посрещната новата 2025 цяла българия
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:50, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 10:12 мин.
Bulgaria
Слушай новините днес

The New Year eve will be celebrated with festive outdoor concerts across Bulgaria.

In Blagoevgrad, the New Year's Eve celebration under the open sky will take place at "Georgi Izmirliev" square, featuring the "Pirin" folklore ensemble and popular folk performers Stoyka Germanova, Georgi Ilievski, Ivo Popov, Kostadin Tsonev, and Verginia Georgieva.

Burgas will host a concert at "Troykata" square, with performances by Tino and Miro, as well as the "Strandja" ensemble.

Varna will also have an open-air concert at "Independence" square. From the stage in front of the Drama Theater building, the audience will enjoy performances by Atanas Kateliev, Galina and Raya, Polina Antonova, and Ivan Kubakov - Kuba. Special guests include the British pop stars from the '90s, East 17. The programme will also feature the "Varna" folklore ensemble, Toma Zdravkov with the "Toma" band, Deep Zone Project, and Orlin Pavlov.

The festive mood of the residents and guests of Veliko Tarnovo will be taken care of by the trio "Kontesi", Lady B, professional folk ensemble "Iskra" and the group B.T.R.

In Vidin, the municipal authorities have prepared a concert for New Year's Eve, with performances by Dara Ekimova, the City Brass Orchestra, and the "Danube" Folk Songs and Dances Ensemble. The celebration will take place at "Bdintsi" square.

In Vratsa, a concert by the "Ogosta" Brass Band will begin 30 minutes before midnight.

In Gabrovo, the planned concert and fireworks to welcome 2025 have been canceled in solidarity with the households that have been without electricity for more than six days.

Dobrich will greet the New Year at "Svoboda" square, with the "Dobruzhansky Avligi" orchestra performing.

The municipality of Kazanlak has prepared a festive programme for all the residents and visitors of the city who wish to welcome 2025 at the central "Sevtopolis" square. There will be a folklore concert under the title "Merriment on New Year's Night," starting at 11:00 p.m.

Kyustendil will welcome the New Year with a festive concert at the central "Velbazhd" square.

On New Year's Eve, Montana will host a program at the renovated "Zheravitsa" square, featuring singer Poli Paskova and the "Severnyatsi" ensemble from the United Children's Complex – "We, the Sparrows."

Pazardzhik will greet 2025 with a festive concert at "Konstantin Velichkov" square, featuring the former vocalist of "Kontrol" Petar Valentinov Stanoev (Petsa) and his band, as well as the "Krasen" folk orchestra.

In Pernik, the New Year's concert will be held in front of the Palace of Culture, with the folk singer Nina Ivanova performing some of Bulgaria's most popular songs.

Petrich will welcome the New Year with a festive concert at "Evtim Evtimov" city square, featuring performances by the male folklore group "Ograjdena" and Daniela Rageva.

Poli Genova will be part of the New Year's Eve celebrations at "Vazrajdane" square in Pleven. Besides her and her band, the stage will also feature the duet "Amore" and the folk singer Petya Baneva.

The Serbian alternative rock group S.A.R.S will take the stage at "Stefan Stambolov" square in Plovdiv to welcome 2025. Other performers will include the group "Taraletsa," reggae/dancehall artist Jami Yut, and the "Trakia" folklore ensemble.

In Razgrad, 2025 will be welcomed with a concert at "Independence" square, featuring Iva Ivanova, Maria Stefanova, Georgi Shopov, and the Kapan folklore ensemble.

Vladimir Ampov – Grafa will perform in Rousse on New Year's Eve at "Svoboda" square. The actors from the Rousse Puppet Theater, Dimitar Pishev and Svetlina Stancheva, will be the hosts of the event.

In Svishtov, the New Year will be welcomed with a lottery and concert at "Alekо" square, featuring the folk singer Pepi Hristozova. Just before midnight, priests from the Svishtov spiritual district will hold a festive liturgy.

Silistra will greet 2025 with a folklore concert under the stars at the central "Svoboda" square. The festive program will include performances by the Folk Songs and Dances Ensemble from the "Dorostol – 1870" community center and the folk singer Svetla Dimitrova.

In Sliven, 2025 will be welcomed with a New Year's concert featuring the "Atlas" group and the Folk Dance and Song Ensemble at "Tsar Osvoboditel" square.

The municipality of Smolyan is organizing a New Year's DJ party to welcome 2025 at "Bulgaria" square – the Amphitheater in the New Center.

The Sofia Municipality is organizing a New Year’s Eve celebration and concert for the arrival of 2025 with performances by Filip Donkov, the "Factor" band, Stanley, the "Fondatsiya" band, Maria Chakardykova, Kerana and the cosmonauts. These artists will take the stage at "Knyaz Alexander I" square in Sofia.

Todor and Donka Kozhukharovi and the "Southern Rhythms" orchestra will entertain the residents and guests of Stara Zagora. The concert will be held at the square in front of the Municipality.

In Troyan, the New Year will be welcomed at "Vazrajdane" square, where the folklore artist Alexander Alexandrov - Alex will lead the New Year’s dance.

Targovishte will welcome the New Year under the stars at the central "Svoboda" square with performances by singer Natalia Teneva, who is originally from Targovishte. A dance performance with fire is also planned. The stage will also feature folk singers Sonya Chakurova and Dimitar Argirov.

In Haskovo, 2024 will be bid farewell with a concert and fireworks. The "Teodor Life Band" will perform on stage.

In Shumen, 2025 will be welcomed with a New Year’s concert at the park space next to the Municipality, featuring the "Tangra" band and the "Thracian Mood" orchestra from Plovdiv.

Yambol will greet the New Year with a concert by "Diana Express" and the "Tundja" folklore formation. The stage at the central square will also feature Iliya Angelov, Biser Yosifov, Zhivko Topalov, Atanas Kolchev, and the new addition to "Diana Express," Ivan Hristov.

