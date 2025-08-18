Magical Music in a Magical Place under the Stars: Verdi’s Aida Staged at the Thracian Sanctuary of Begliktash

The ancient Thracian sanctuary of Begliktash has been transformed into a stage for Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Aida. For the Burgas Opera company, the festival “Opera at the Sanctuary” is one of the highlights of the summer music season in the region.

Magical music in a magical place – this is the feeling immediately evoked by Aida against the unique backdrop of Begliktash. Like other opera houses in Bulgaria, the Burgas Opera has responded to audiences’ desire for open-air performances in settings of historical and cultural significance.

“People are drawn to events that take place outdoors, away from enclosed spaces, especially in places with such rich history. There is something particularly mystical about them, they inspire interest, so we did not go wrong with this choice,” said Aleksandar Tekeliev, Director of the Burgas State Opera.

For the performers, however, the beauty of the setting comes with extra challenges – especially for the conductor, whose position is much further from the singers and orchestra than in a traditional theatre.

“The impulses you have to send are many times stronger, even physically, in order to get that slightly delayed and more distant response – but still on time, so that everything works together,” explained conductor Grigor Palikarov.

Soprano Yoana Zhelezcheva, who sings the title role, said she loves performing her Aida outdoors despite the absence of a theatre’s acoustics.

“It is something very special to stand under the stars, to gaze at the sky, and to pour out your heroine’s soul. This is one of those experiences that makes life worthwhile – the kind of moments an opera singer lives for,” she said.

For both artists and audience alike, the open-air performance remains unforgettable, adding to the magic of the music the unique atmosphere of a summer by the sea.