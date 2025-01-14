НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Measures against migrant pressure: Ministerial meeting between Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece

мигрантски натиск полша засили охраната границата беларус
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:43, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria, Turkey, and Greece will closely monitor developments in every part of Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The three countries will also exchange information regarding the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. This will help analyse the risk of increasing migration flows through Turkey toward Europe.

In a first-of-its-kind meeting, the Interior Ministers of Turkey and Bulgaria, along with the Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum, confirmed that over a year and three months of intensified operational cooperation, migration pressure has decreased by around 70%.

Fifteen months after Bulgaria, Turkey, and Greece signed a trilateral cooperation mechanism at a professional and operational level, the ministers found that, in Bulgaria alone, 48 criminal groups involved in organising trafficking networks were apprehended last year. Similar groups were dismantled in Greece and Turkey, leading to a 70% reduction in illegal trafficking in human beings.

“We need to be more operational, so that we can promptly conduct our analyses regarding the developments both in Bulgaria and the Middle East. Regarding everything related to illegal migration and international organized crime, we should be highly responsive to the circumstances we are facing,” said Atanas Ilkov, Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Interior.

Bulgaria and Greece together need to ensure a stable security environment in the Schengen area and part of this is curbing illegal crossings of the EU's external borders as well as countering drug trafficking.

“This is the signal we are sending, based on good cooperation with Turkey and the commitments they have made to us and our colleagues for an effective counteraction to these processes,” added the Interior Minister.

The heads of border and operational services from the three countries will meet in Sofia at the end of the month and the three ministers will meet again by the end of April at the latest, also in Bulgaria.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
21:15, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
19:46, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
 With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
19:07, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
18:04, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF: We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority
Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF: We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority
16:41, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
 Chief State Health Inspector: Flu activity is rising, five districts on the verge of pre-epidemic situation
Chief State Health Inspector: Flu activity is rising, five districts on the verge of pre-epidemic situation
16:23, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
 Legal Affairs Committee voted to suspend the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
Legal Affairs Committee voted to suspend the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
15:51, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
15:21, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)
Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)
14:37, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Drunk and drugged driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle hit a car in Razgrad, offered a bribe of BGN 6,000 from the cash he was transporting
Drunk and drugged driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle hit a car in Razgrad, offered a bribe of BGN 6,000 from the cash he was transporting
14:22, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 Malko Tarnovo - Bulgari road closed to traffic due to fallen trees
Malko Tarnovo - Bulgari road closed to traffic due to fallen trees
13:55, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Minister of Defence: The first two F-16 aircraft will be in Bulgaria by the end of April
Minister of Defence: The first two F-16 aircraft will be in Bulgaria by the end of April
21:43, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)
Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)
Drunk and drugged driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle hit a car in Razgrad, offered a bribe of BGN 6,000 from the cash he was transporting
Drunk and drugged driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle hit a car in Razgrad, offered a bribe of BGN 6,000 from the cash he was transporting
Malko Tarnovo - Bulgari road closed to traffic due to fallen trees
Malko Tarnovo - Bulgari road closed to traffic due to fallen trees
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" тази неделя по БНТ 1
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" тази неделя...
Росен Желязков: При президента ще отидем със списък с имена, ако има мнозинство
Росен Желязков: При президента ще отидем със списък с имена, ако...
Бюджетната комисия прие на второ четене законопроекта за приходите и разходите
Бюджетната комисия прие на второ четене законопроекта за приходите...
Възрастен мъж загина при пожар в апартамент в центъра на Пловдив
Възрастен мъж загина при пожар в апартамент в центъра на Пловдив
Доц. Ангел Кунчев: Пет области са на ръба на предепидемична обстановка
Доц. Ангел Кунчев: Пет области са на ръба на предепидемична обстановка
Календар на събитията в олимпийските спортове през 2025 г.
Календар на събитията в олимпийските спортове през 2025 г.
Поредна катастрофа на Орлов мост в София
Поредна катастрофа на Орлов мост в София
Правната комисия в НС гласува да бъде спряна процедурата за избор на главен прокурор
Правната комисия в НС гласува да бъде спряна процедурата за избор...
Пиян и дрогиран шофьор на инкасо автомобил удари кола в Разградско, предложил 6000 лв. подкуп от служебните пари
Пиян и дрогиран шофьор на инкасо автомобил удари кола в Разградско,...
Криза с кадрите - недостиг на медицински сестри, лекарски асистенти и фелдшери
Криза с кадрите - недостиг на медицински сестри, лекарски асистенти и фелдшери
Линсбергер поведе след първия манш на нощния слалом във Флахау
Линсбергер поведе след първия манш на нощния слалом във Флахау