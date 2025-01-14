Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic

Haskovo is the first district (Southern Bulgaria) to declare a flu epidemic this season. The measures will come into force from Thursday, but for now schools will not suspend classes.

Silistra, Vidin, Yambol, and Pazardzhik also report very high levels of flu cases and are in a pre-epidemic state.

