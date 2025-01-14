Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
Haskovo is the first district (Southern Bulgaria) to declare a flu epidemic this season. The measures will come into force from Thursday, but for now schools will not suspend classes.
Silistra, Vidin, Yambol, and Pazardzhik also report very high levels of flu cases and are in a pre-epidemic state.
Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News
More from EN
Measures against migrant pressure: Ministerial meeting between Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece
20:43, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
19:46, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
19:07, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
18:04, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF: We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority
16:41, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Chief State Health Inspector: Flu activity is rising, five districts on the verge of pre-epidemic situation
16:23, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Legal Affairs Committee voted to suspend the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
15:51, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
15:21, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)
14:37, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Drunk and drugged driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle hit a car in Razgrad, offered a bribe of BGN 6,000 from the cash he was transporting
14:22, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Malko Tarnovo - Bulgari road closed to traffic due to fallen trees
13:55, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Minister of Defence: The first two F-16 aircraft will be in Bulgaria by the end of April
21:43, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Chief State Health Inspector: Flu activity is rising, five districts on the verge of pre-epidemic situation
Flu rate on the rise, number of infected increases across the country
Blood donors urgently needed for children with thalassemia
Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
A new case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
BNT donates games and books to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" тази неделя...
Росен Желязков: При президента ще отидем със списък с имена, ако...
Бюджетната комисия прие на второ четене законопроекта за приходите...
Възрастен мъж загина при пожар в апартамент в центъра на Пловдив
Доц. Ангел Кунчев: Пет области са на ръба на предепидемична обстановка
Календар на събитията в олимпийските спортове през 2025 г.
Поредна катастрофа на Орлов мост в София
Правната комисия в НС гласува да бъде спряна процедурата за избор...
Пиян и дрогиран шофьор на инкасо автомобил удари кола в Разградско,...
Почина спортният журналист Петър Василев - Петела
Вижте кои са спряганите имена за министри в първия мандат на ГЕРБ
ГЕРБ-СДС: Преговорите за правителство продължават без...
Историческо: Алберт Попов с първа победа в състезание от Световната...
Оставиха под домашен арест собственика на конете, причинили...
Обраха пратки за близо 50 000 лева от куриер в Русенско
Напусна ни един от доайените на спортната журналистика в БНТ Петър...
"Цъкайте, цъкайте, цъкайте": Малки и големи в...
Консулът ни в Лос Анджелис е получил писмо от директора на музея,...
Мъск, Зукърбърг и Безос ще са гости на церемонията по встъпване в длъжност на Доналд Тръмп