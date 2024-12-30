A new case of monkeypox registered in Sofia

A new case of monkeypox has been registered in Sofia, according to data from the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate for the period from December 23 to 29, 2024.

Since the beginning of the year, two other cases of the disease have been registered in the country – one in June and another in early December.

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by a virus belonging to the Orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family. The incubation period typically ranges from 6 to 13 days but can vary from 5 to 21 days. The disease starts with fever, muscle aches, fatigue, and headaches. Within three days of the onset of symptoms, a rash appears at the site of the primary infection and quickly spreads to other parts of the body. The rash progresses through various stages over approximately 12 days. Swelling of the lymph nodes precedes or coincides with the rash in many patients.

The infection is not easily transmitted from person to person, the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases states on its website. Infection is possible through close contact with infectious material from the skin lesions of an infected person or respiratory droplets in prolonged face-to-face contact.

It is also possible for the virus to be transmitted through the use of shared bedding, clothing and personal hygiene items, where it survives for long periods of time.

Source: BTA

