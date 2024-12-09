НОВИНИ
A case of monkeypox registered in Sofia

софия регистриран случай маймунска шарка
Снимка: The image is illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:42, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
A case of monkeypox has been registered in Sofia. This is the second case in the country since the beginning of this year. The first case of monkeypox this year in the country was confirmed in June.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is caused by a virus belonging to the genus Orthopoxvirus of the family Poxviridae, the Ministry of Health said. The disease is mainly found in countries in Central and West Africa, but since 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic, with no evidence of travel of infected people to endemic countries. The recommendations made by the Ministry of Health were to people with clinical symptoms of Monkeypox. They should seek medical attention, possibly consulting an infectious disease doctor. If monkeypox is suspected, the patient should be isolated at home or in a medical facility if the course of the disease requires it.

The incubation period of the disease is usually 6 to 13 days, but may vary from 5 to 21 days. The illness usually begins with fever, muscle aches, fatigue, and headache. Within three days of the onset of symptoms a rash starts from the site of the primary infection and quickly spreads to other parts of the body. Both the palms and soles of the feet can be affected. Rash progresses simultaneously, usually within 12 days, going through different stages. Swelling of the lymph nodes is seen in many patients before or concurrent with the rash.

The infection is not easily transmitted from person to person, the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases said. Infection is possible through close contact with infectious material from an infected person's skin lesions, as well as through respiratory droplets in prolonged face-to-face contact. It is also possible for the virus to be transmitted by the use of shared bedding, clothing and toiletries, where it survives for a long time.

