Chief State Health Inspector: Flu activity is rising, five districts on the verge of pre-epidemic situation

16:23, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Flu activity is on the rise and by the end of the week, a pre-epidemic situation is expected to be declared in disricts with the highest incidence rates—Haskovo, Silistra, Pazardzhik, Vidin, and Yambol, Associate Professor Angel Kunchev, the Chief State Health Inspector, told BNT morning programme on January 14.

Influenza of type AH3N2 is currently circulating, which will cause this year's influenza epidemic, the Chief State Health Inspector said. He emphasized that the epidemic is just starting, and the cold and freezing temperatures will not stop the spread.

"Especially with the flu, even if there's an ongoing epidemic and temperatures drop to minus 15 degrees, there will still be a flu wave. Keep in mind that we store viruses at the Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases at minus 70–80 degrees, so there's no way to scare the flu away with cold," he pointed out.

Kunchev also noted that the current weather—cold, foggy, and smoggy—stresses the mucous membranes, making them more susceptible to both the flu and other viruses.

He explained how the flu typically progresses:

"It begins suddenly, affecting the overall condition, with symptoms like coughing, a runny nose, and red eyes. However, the feeling of being sick is unmistakable. Fever, chills, and worsening symptoms are evident. Fortunately, the incubation period for the flu is very short—ranging from a few hours to a day or two. Flu is most contagious during the first few days of illness, and by the third day, it’s usually no longer dangerous to others," Kunchev added.

He stressed that timely treatment is crucial for flu. His advice is to stay at home, drink tea, take medication to releive the symptoms and rest.

"There are one or two antiviral medications that are highly effective if taken early—within the first 48 hours of the onset of flu symptoms. After that, their effectiveness decreases. Flu is a dangerous illness that affects more than just the upper respiratory tract—it impacts almost all organs and tissues, especially in more severe cases. For vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and young children, paying attention from the onset is important."

Kunchev also mentioned that during an intense flu epidemic, when 15-20% of people around us are sick, not all of them need to be seen by a doctor.

"A healthy, fit person in good shape can recover from the flu in 3-4 days. We're mainly talking about those who are more vulnerable and need to take extra precautions."

The health inspector noted that even vaccinated individuals can contract the flu, but their symptoms will likely be milder. It is possible to get the flu twice in one season but from different strains, although this is quite rare, he streesed.

As the best preventive measures, Kunchev recommended an active lifestyle, sports, and a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables.

