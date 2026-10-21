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Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Bulgarians Planning to Travel to France, Italy, Belgium, and Portugal Should Avoid Areas with Large Crowds

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Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
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мвнр предупреждава българите планирали пътуване франция италия белгия португалия избягват зони масови струпвания

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is urging Bulgarian citizens who are in or planning to travel to France, Italy, Belgium and Portugal to exercise increased caution, avoid areas where large crowds gather and central squares, and follow the instructions of the local authorities, according to a warning published on its website.

Following mass protests and disturbances in a number of European cities, including Paris, Milan, Brussels and Lisbon, clashes with law enforcement officers and traffic disruptions have been reported. The situation in Italy is returning to normal, while tensions in France are expected to persist and may lead to further strike action, primarily affecting public transport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

The MFA advises citizens to check public transport timetables in good time. To monitor information on restrictions in real time, citizens can consult Strike Tracker, a specialised platform providing information on ongoing and upcoming strikes and protests, as well as Sortiraparis, which publishes official orders issued by the French Prefecture and police.

If consular or emergency assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens may contact the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Bulgaria abroad using the following contact information:

  • Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Paris: phone numbers: +33 1 4551 8590, +33 6 2184 9515; email addresses: Embassy.Paris@mfa.bg, consulat@ambbulgarie.fr;
  • Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Rome: phone numbers: +39 06 322 4640, +39 06 322 4643, +39 349 492 7764; email addresses: Embassy.Rome@mfa.bg, embassy@bulemb.it;
  • Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Milan: phone numbers: +39 02 3598 7381; +39 333 782 6043; email address: Consulate.Milan@mfa.bg.

In the event of an emergency or disaster, citizens may also contact the MFA's Situation Centre Directorate via its 24-hour telephone helplines: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56; +359 893 339 616, or by email at Crisis@mfa.bg.

The MFA recommends that Bulgarian citizens travelling abroad or residing abroad temporarily or permanently take advantage of the option to register under the “I Am Travelling To…” section at the following address: https://www.mfa.bg/bg/embassyinfo, and/or via the “Travel Informed” mobile application (available at app.mfa.bg). This will significantly facilitate the provision of prompt and appropriate consular assistance by diplomatic missions should an urgent need arise.

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