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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Nine Arrested and 600,000 Euros in Damages Following GDBOP Raid Against Online Fraud

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Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
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деветима задържани щети 600 000 евро акцията гдбоп онлайн измами снимки
Снимка: ГДБОП

Nine people have been detained following a large-scale operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) targeting online financial fraud, carried out yesterday in several cities across the country. Investigators have identified losses of approximately €600,000 suffered by citizens of various European Union countries. Four of those detained have already been charged.

The GDBOP has released further details of the operation, during which four call centres were shut down: one in Burgas, one in Varna and two in Sofia. Police operations were carried out at a total of 16 locations.

According to investigators, the organised criminal group used the call centres to offer citizens in various European countries investments in non-existent financial products. To this end, fake platforms were created, primarily with the assistance of artificial intelligence, offering trading in cryptocurrencies and other financial instruments.

People were promised substantial profits within a short period, but the funds they invested were transferred into bank accounts controlled through so-called “money mules”. These were individuals in whose names companies were registered and accounts opened with Bulgarian banks. Investigators have identified more than 200 bank transfers linked to the alleged criminal activity.

    Yesterday, in Burgas, anti-organised crime officers entered an office used by IT specialists in the industrial zone of the Slaveykov residential complex in Burgas. The officers broke down the entrance door, while some of them also gained access via the terrace using a ladder.

    During the nationwide operation, numerous electronic devices, USB flash drives, chips, documents and approximately €20,000 in cash were seized. Of the nine people detained, four have been charged, while the prosecutor’s office has ordered two of them to be held in custody for up to 72 hours.

    Photos: GDBOP

    The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Varna Regional Prosecutor’s Office into alleged participation in an organised criminal group, fraud and money laundering.

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