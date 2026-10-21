Nine-Month-Old Lion Cub Makenna Is the Newest Resident at the Lovech Zoo

Nine-month-old lion cub Makena is the newest resident at Lovech Zoo. She has arrived from Stara Zagora Zoo and, within her first few days, has attracted the interest of visitors who have come especially to see the young predator.

“The lion cub arrived on 16 October. A period of adjustment follows, as she needs to get used to her new enclosure, the new living conditions and the people who will now be looking after her,” said zoo director Ivaylo Stankov.

Makena has been housed in an enclosure built three years ago that meets the required standards.

“The outdoor section of the enclosure – the yard where Makena roams – covers around 300–350 square metres. It has a bed, hilly areas and various logs where she can sharpen her claws and play. Although lions like to lie down, sleep and laze around during the day, they are active early in the morning or in the evening,” Dr Stankov said.

The young lion cub is still finding it difficult to adapt, as until just a few days ago she was with her mother and must now learn to manage on her own. She is already showing signs of a strong personality and making her voice heard throughout the zoo when she feels uncomfortable. By the spring, when she will be a year old, she may have company in her enclosure.

“Our lioness Tanami is housed next door. They are being kept apart because they need a certain amount of time to get to know each other and become accustomed to the idea that they will live together without a barrier between them. This will most likely happen in the spring, as Makena is considerably smaller and younger than the lioness,” Dr Stankov added.

In his view, no zoo can do without tigers, lions and monkeys, and Lovech Zoo is no exception. Its population has recently grown to include another vervet monkey – the seventh offspring of the much-loved Bochka. The baby’s gender cannot yet be determined because it stays close to its mother.

“As we are entirely surrounded by woodland and natural habitats, we have numerous Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs roaming freely around the park. We also have newborn piglets. At weekends, children come to the zoo to see the little pigs, chase after them and have fun with them,” said Dr Ivaylo Stankov, adding that mouflon lambs have also been born for the second time this year.

Photos: BTA

The Lovech Zoo is home to over 450 animals representing about 50 species.