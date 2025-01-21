Police disrupted illegal migrants smuggling ring after arrests near Malko Tarnovo

A ring for smuggling of illegal migrants through Bulgaria has been dismantled. This occurred following a a check of a vehicle near Malko Tarnovo (close to the border with Turkey), which was full of foreigners who had illegally crossed the state border.

Border police initially stopped a car for inspection in the area of the village of Zvezdets. Seven migrants without identification documents were found in the car, who identified themselves as Moroccan nationals. The migrants and the 30-year-old driver from the Pazardzhik region were detained at the Border Police Unit in Malko Tarnovo.

A subsequent police raid led to the discovery of another vehicle in the area, driven by a 22-year-old man from Pazardzhik, who was involved in the criminal activity.

Border police determined that this was part of a network for the illegal crossing and transportation of migrants into the interior of the country, with two other men also involved, who were subsequently arrested.

There is information suggesting that one of them, a 32-year-old man from Sofia, is the main organizer. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. Charges have been brought against the four men involved in the criminal scheme—the two detained drivers, a 19-year-old from the village of Zvunichevo in the Pazardzhik region, and a 32-year-old from Sofia. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Ministry of Interior

