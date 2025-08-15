Procession with the Miraculous Icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Troyan Monastery

On August 15, the Christian Church pays homage to the Virgin Mary, in celebration of one of the greatest Christian feast days.

We honour the Mother of God as the protector of women and the family hearth. The occasion will be marked with solemn liturgies in churches across the country.

Patriarch Daniil will be in Kyustendil, where he will celebrate the Divine Liturgy at the Church of the Dormition of the Mother of God in the city.

The Assumption of Mary is the holiday of the patron saint of Troyan monastery in Northern Bulgaria and Bachkovo monastery in Southern Bulgaria.

At the Troyan Monastery, the first service began at 7:00 a.m., followed by the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at 9:00 a.m. The highlight will come at 11:00 a.m., when a procession bearing the miraculous icon of the Holy Virgin Troeruchitsa ('Three-Handed Virgin Mary')will proceed from the church to the site where her first miracle is believed to have taken place.

Amid the frescoes of Zahari Zograf and the peal of the monastery bells, the festive spirit already reigns in the Troyan Monastery, with heightened security measures in place.

Faith, tradition and hope bring people together again in this ancient holy monastery.

On Assumption Day, Bachkovo Monastery celebrates its temple feast and this is one of the days when the holy site is filled with pilgrims from across the country.

“No one goes to a dried-up spring to draw water. It is the same with the icon of the Mother of God – everyone comes to draw upon her blessing, her prayers before our Lord Jesus Christ, and to witness their own personal miracle. Hundreds of pilgrims will enter the courtyard of the Bachkovo Monastery today, for it is the feast of the Mother of God,” Hieromonk Euthymius told BNT's morning programme 'The Day Begins'.

Today is also Kyustendil’s feast day – the city’s first celebration of its spiritual holiday. The day has been declared a non-working day for all employees of the municipal administration and municipal institutions.

Young artists in Kyustendil have created a special panel featuring Bulgarian embroidery, claimed to be the largest ever made in the country.