Renowned Infectious Disease Specialist Professor Tatyana Chervenyakova Passed Away

Renowned infectious disease specialist Professor Tatyana Chervenyakova has passed away. She was one of the most respected experts in the field of infectious diseases.

Professor Chervenyakova was a long-standing lecturer at the Medical University of Sofia and served as Director of the “Prof. Ivan Kirov” Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital.

The memorial service will be held on 12 August at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Saint Sophia.

BNT extends its condolences to Professor Chervenyakova’s family and loved ones.