Son of Murdered Woman in Parvomay Was at Home at the Time of the Crime

The Prosecutor’s Office on August 20 released further information regarding the murder of a 44-year-old woman in the town of Parvomay. Investigators reported that it was her 18-year-old son who discovered his mother’s body with a stab wound in their home and alerted the police at 4:30 a.m. The perpetrator – a 21-year-old man known to the family, who had previously had a short-term relationship with the victim’s daughter – has been identified and arrested. The most likely motive for the murder appears to be personal.

“The alert was received on 18 August, shortly after 4:30 a.m., at the police station in Parvomay. The call came from an 18-year-old who reported that he had found his mother lying dead with a stab wound to the neck, on the on the doorstep - between the entrance hall and the bathroom of their home,” explained Vanya Hristeva, District Prosecutor of Plovdiv.

Emergency medical teams arrived immediately, and investigative procedures began. Witnesses were questioned and material evidence was collected. The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was located and arrested later the same day in a student dormitory in Sofia’s 'Students' City' district.

“Evidence shows that at around 4:20 a.m. on 18 August, the suspect entered the property after climbing over the fence,” Hristeva said.

At the time of the attack, the woman and her 18-year-old son were at home asleep.

“The victim was awakened by the sound of a dog barking. When she opened the front door, the attacker was outside, entered the house, and stabbed her in the neck. She died on the spot from blood loss,” the Plovdiv prosecutor stated.

The perpetrator fled immediately, again climbing over the fence before heading to the outskirts of Parvomay, where he had left his car, and then drove to Sofia.

"The perpetrator was captured on security cameras entering and leaving the house. However, as he was wearing special clothing and a mask, these items have since been recovered. Several weapons resembling the one used in the stabbing have been seized. It will now be determined which of them, if any, is directly linked to the murder and the fatal wound," added supervising prosecutor Dilyan Pinchev.

The suspect has been charged with premeditated murder. On Friday, prosecutors will request the most severe custodial measure – detention on remand.