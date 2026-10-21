Sunny and Warm Weather Today; Code Yellow Alert for Rain Tomorrow

During the afternoon, sunny weather will persist across most of the country, but cloud cover will increase over western Bulgaria, with rain and thunderstorms expected in places there by the evening. A moderate southerly wind, temporarily strong in eastern Bulgaria, will bring warmer air, and maximum temperatures today will be higher than yesterday, ranging from 21°C to 26°C, and from 18°C to 21°C along the coast.

Overnight, rain and thunderstorms are expected in western Bulgaria, while visibility in the eastern regions will be reduced by fog. Temporarily strong southerly winds will continue. Tomorrow will remain warm for the time of year, with minimum temperatures of between 8°C and 13°C, around 10°C in Sofia, and maximum temperatures ranging from 20°C to 25°C, between 18°C and 23°C along the Black Sea coast, and around 19°C in Sofia. The day will begin mostly sunny, but rain will develop in western Bulgaria later on. A Level 1 warning – a yellow weather alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms – has been issued for north-western Bulgaria.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will also be cloudy, with reduced visibility in the morning and showers in places during the afternoon. Moderate to temporarily strong southerly to south-easterly winds are expected.

In the mountains, temporarily heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms will begin moving in from the west before midday. At the highest peaks of the Rila and Pirin mountains, rain will mix with snow. Moderate south-westerly winds are expected, becoming strong in places north of the mountain ridges.

On Friday, rainfall is expected in many parts of the country, with heavier and more substantial accumulations in central and eastern Bulgaria. It will be very windy, and daytime temperatures will drop significantly. During the night into Saturday, cloud cover will decrease, and minimum temperatures on Saturday will also fall. Following a foggy morning in many areas, sunny weather will prevail during the day, with maximum temperatures rising by three to four degrees.

On Sunday, fog is expected in more areas, while rain will return in the evening, first in south-western Bulgaria. On Monday, rainfall is expected across many parts of the country.