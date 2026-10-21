The Arrest of the Mayor of Sungurlare May Be Extended to 72 Hours

The detention of Sungurlare Mayor Dimitar Gavazov, who was arrested yesterday, is likely to be extended to 72 hours, BNT has learnt. It remains unclear whether he will be formally charged.

According to BNT sources, two other people have also been detained: a municipal employee and the municipality’s auditor. The investigation centres on suspected abuses involving public procurement contracts and the alleged diversion of substantial sums from the budget. According to the municipality, four procurement procedures are being examined.

Today, the mayor’s relatives and supporters staged a protest outside the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas. They described his arrest as political repression and called for his release.