The Consumer Basket – Cheaper Eggs, Cheese, Rice, and Flour

A stabilisation in the prices of the “small consumer basket” on a month-by-month basis has been recorded, according to data from the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB).

There has been a decline in the prices of some staple goods – eggs, cheese, rice, and flour – as well as a more pronounced decrease in the prices of seasonal produce such as cucumbers, potatoes, and tomatoes.

Prices in small retail outlets are lower compared to those in large supermarket chains, while wholesale and retail prices show significant discrepancies.

The mark-up on products ranges from 19% to 70%.

There are also substantial variations in the prices of key goods between different regions.