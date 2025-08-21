The Water Shortage Crisis: Extraordinary Meeting of the Parliament's Environment and Water Committee Has Been Called

The water crisis in Northern Bulgaria is worsening, with more towns and villages placed under restrictions. Water rationing is now introduced in the villages of Prelom and Sokolovo in the district of Lovech. From tonight, Gorno Pavlikene will also face water cuts during the night. Restrictions remain in place in Teteven, the villages of Glogovo, Bezhanovo and Dragana, as well as in Yablanitsa and Lukovit.

Breakdowns occur almost daily due to the severely outdated water supply network. In response, a crisis task force has been set up in Pleven to seek solutions.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that construction will begin on the “Cherni Osam” reservoir, intended to secure water for all settlements currently affected by rationing. Meanwhile, the water utility in Pleven has begun exploratory drilling near the Vit pumping station in search of new water sources.

The parliamentary Environment and Water Committee on August 21 held an emergency meeting over the crisis, which once again fuelled political tensions. The “Vazrazhdane” party boycotted the sitting, calling it a publicity stunt.

Experts, however, remain divided. The chair of the Bulgarian Water Association, engineer Ivan Ivanov, argued that the “Cherni Osam” project lacks supporting research and calculations.

Former environment minister Emil Dimitrov countered that water resources are sufficient, but remain underutilised.

“We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” Criticises Government Over Water Crisis