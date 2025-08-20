“We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” Criticises Government Over Water Crisis

The political alliance “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) has sharply criticised the government over the ongoing water shortage crisis.

According to them, the crisis is the result of years of GERB rule, during which the problem of water scarcity was repeatedly ignored, and a large portion of completed projects were severely compromised by poor execution, theft, and corruption.

WCC-DB argues that the executive branch bears responsibility for addressing the consequences, while convening an extraordinary meeting of a parliamentary committee represents an attempt by Peevski (leader "MRF-New Beginning' parliamentary group and his controlled majority to shift the blame onto the National Assembly.

