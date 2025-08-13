There Are Two Active Fire Zones in Pirin, One of Which is Near the National Park

The battle against the fire in Pirin mountains continues for another day. Dozens of firefighters, military personnel, forestry workers, and volunteers remain actively involved in the operation. The fire continues to burn in two main areas, one of which is near Pirin National Park. Two Swedish aircraft are now assisting on site, although it is unclear how long they will remain.

The fire has persisted in the heart of Pirin for three consecutive weeks. Day after day, metre by metre, teams from the fire service, the army, and the national park struggle against the flames in one of the most challenging terrains in the country.

“At present, there is no spread of fire into new areas within Pirin National Park. The situation remains contained within the boundaries established the previous day. Between 10 and 15 hectares have been affected,” said Rosen Banenski, Director of Pirin National Park.

However, the fight remains precarious – every hard-won position can be lost within hours.

“It needs to be fully contained. Whether this will take two or three days will depend on the work we do. Very often, as today, progress achieved the previous day can be undone, but that is why we are here, fighting day by day, territory by territory. There is no stopping until the job is done,” Banenski added.

The terrain is merciless – steep slopes with inclines of up to 60%, where burning pinecones and branches can fly across firebreaks and ignite new fronts. Fresh manpower is therefore always welcome.

“Volunteers are always appreciated. However, for this terrain, registered, trained, and well-equipped volunteers are best suited, as they can be deployed alongside our teams safely and effectively,” said Commissioner Valentin Vasilev, Director of the Fire Safety and Civil Protection Directorate.

Volunteers from Sofia are also participating, marking their third mission in this effort.

“The terrain certainly poses challenges due to its steep relief and high altitude, making access extremely difficult. On other terrains, vehicles or fire engines can reach the site, but here everything must be done on foot or, if possible, by air,” said Nikolay Stankov of the Rescue Club “For the Future.”

The work is arduous, exhausting, and constantly dangerous – yet all teams remain united in a single mission: to protect Pirin’s nature and ensure it survives.