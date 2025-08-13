БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Балканите и Европа в плен на пожарите и екстремните жеги...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от...
Чете се за: 12:42 мин.
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Росен Желязков: Конституционният баланс между...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Пожарът в Сунгурларе е засегнал 20 000 декара площ
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Продължава гасенето на пожара в Пирин, летателна техника...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

There Are Two Active Fire Zones in Pirin, One of Which is Near the National Park

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
EN
Запази

Two Swedish planes are already on the scene

пожара пирин ndash пустош безводие унищожени местообитания
Снимка: BTA/archive

The battle against the fire in Pirin mountains continues for another day. Dozens of firefighters, military personnel, forestry workers, and volunteers remain actively involved in the operation. The fire continues to burn in two main areas, one of which is near Pirin National Park. Two Swedish aircraft are now assisting on site, although it is unclear how long they will remain.

The fire has persisted in the heart of Pirin for three consecutive weeks. Day after day, metre by metre, teams from the fire service, the army, and the national park struggle against the flames in one of the most challenging terrains in the country.

The fire has persisted in the heart of Pirin for three consecutive weeks. Day after day, metre by metre, teams from the fire service, the army, and the national park struggle against the flames in one of the most challenging terrains in the country.

“At present, there is no spread of fire into new areas within Pirin National Park. The situation remains contained within the boundaries established the previous day. Between 10 and 15 hectares have been affected,” said Rosen Banenski, Director of Pirin National Park.

However, the fight remains precarious – every hard-won position can be lost within hours.

“It needs to be fully contained. Whether this will take two or three days will depend on the work we do. Very often, as today, progress achieved the previous day can be undone, but that is why we are here, fighting day by day, territory by territory. There is no stopping until the job is done,” Banenski added.

The terrain is merciless – steep slopes with inclines of up to 60%, where burning pinecones and branches can fly across firebreaks and ignite new fronts. Fresh manpower is therefore always welcome.

“Volunteers are always appreciated. However, for this terrain, registered, trained, and well-equipped volunteers are best suited, as they can be deployed alongside our teams safely and effectively,” said Commissioner Valentin Vasilev, Director of the Fire Safety and Civil Protection Directorate.

Volunteers from Sofia are also participating, marking their third mission in this effort.

“The terrain certainly poses challenges due to its steep relief and high altitude, making access extremely difficult. On other terrains, vehicles or fire engines can reach the site, but here everything must be done on foot or, if possible, by air,” said Nikolay Stankov of the Rescue Club “For the Future.”

The work is arduous, exhausting, and constantly dangerous – yet all teams remain united in a single mission: to protect Pirin’s nature and ensure it survives.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Мечтата на Лудогорец за Шампионска лига бе разбита в Унгария
1
Мечтата на Лудогорец за Шампионска лига бе разбита в Унгария
От София до Мексико: Българска оръжейна компания под прицела на три държави
2
От София до Мексико: Българска оръжейна компания под прицела на три...
Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на пътя за Слънчев бряг
3
Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на пътя за...
Бонусите в АПИ: Има подаден сигнал в прокуратурата и образувана проверка
4
Бонусите в АПИ: Има подаден сигнал в прокуратурата и образувана...
Мобилно приложение показва цените на лекарствата в аптеките в левове и в евро
5
Мобилно приложение показва цените на лекарствата в аптеките в...
Срещата Тръмп - Путин ще бъде в Анкоридж, съобщи Белият дом
6
Срещата Тръмп - Путин ще бъде в Анкоридж, съобщи Белият дом

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
5
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Bulgaria

A False Threat Alert on a Flight from Sofia to London Led to an Escort by German Fighter Jets
A False Threat Alert on a Flight from Sofia to London Led to an Escort by German Fighter Jets
Driver Who Fled Fatal Crash on Road to Sunny Beach Arrested Driver Who Fled Fatal Crash on Road to Sunny Beach Arrested
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Offices of Bulgarian Arms Company Raided at Request of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau Offices of Bulgarian Arms Company Raided at Request of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
A True Spectacle from the Night Sky This Evening - The Perseids Meteor Shower Peaks A True Spectacle from the Night Sky This Evening - The Perseids Meteor Shower Peaks
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
How Did the Military Drone End Up on a Beach in Sozopol? How Did the Military Drone End Up on a Beach in Sozopol?
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Exhibition Showcases Archaeological Finds from a Thracian Burial Site Uncovered near Topolovgrad Exhibition Showcases Archaeological Finds from a Thracian Burial Site Uncovered near Topolovgrad
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Балканите и Европа в плен на пожарите и екстремните жеги (ОБЗОР)
Балканите и Европа в плен на пожарите и екстремните жеги (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото "Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
Чете се за: 12:42 мин.
У нас
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с жертва на пътя за Слънчев бряг Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с жертва на пътя за Слънчев бряг
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: Конституционният баланс между институциите е...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Две са огнищата на пожара в Пирин, едното е в близост до...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Измама с безплатни карти за транспорт в Русе - как действа...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Регионални
Иранската ядрена програма: Франция, Германия и Великобритания са...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ