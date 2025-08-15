БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп кацна в Аляска за разговорите с Путин
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Потушен е пожарът от дерайлиралия товарен влак с цистерни...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Товарен влак с цистерни гори край село Пясъчево
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Тръмп кацна в Аляска за разговорите с Путин *** Очаквайте извънредна емисия "По света и у нас"

Thousands of the Faithful Honour the Day of the Repose of the Mother of God

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази
голяма богородица хиляди миряни почетоха деня успението божията майка обзор
Снимка: BTA

Today, August 15 is the Feast of the Assumption of the Mother of God. St. Mary is especially revered in our country as the patroness of mothers and the family hearth. For the second year in a row, the Bulgarian Patriarch celebrated the Divine Liturgy in Kyustendil, while Bachkovo and Troyan monasteries celebrated their temple feasts.

Hundreds of believers from Kyustendil came to the church, which bears the name of the Great Mother of God. In addition to the temple feast, today is also a spiritual feast of Kyustendil, also known as Panagia, or the preparation of the bread with which Jesus Christ fed his disciples. Patriarch Daniil blessed the loaves and prayed for the Mother of God to protect our people.

Patriarch Daniil said:
"From her we will not hear any grandiose words, but what she has told us is this: ‘Whatever He tells you—do it.’ Let us fulfil this maternal command of hers, and we shall see the benefit for ourselves. A blessed and joyful feast to all—may God’s blessing be upon us all!"

The Troyan Monastery also marked its patronal feast, with the highlight being a litany procession bearing the wonderworking icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Icon of the Blessed Virgin with Three Hands . The procession followed the route from the main church to the chapel where the icon is believed to have performed its first miracle.

“We simply like it here, and our faith draws us to come.”
“The excitement is greater; the emotion, stronger.”

The Bachkovo Monastery likewise celebrated its patronal feast. From the early hours, hundreds of faithful gathered before the monastery gates, waiting patiently for hours to venerate the wonderworking icon.

Hieromonk Euthymius said:
"No one goes to a dried-up spring to draw water; likewise, with the icon of the Mother of God—everyone comes to draw from her blessing."

phots by BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
2
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
3
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е задържан и е под охрана в болницата
4
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е...
Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, има засегнати къщи (СНИМКИ)
5
Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, има засегнати къщи (СНИМКИ)
Как държавата ще регулира процеса по приемане на еврото?
6
Как държавата ще регулира процеса по приемане на еврото?

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
2
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
3
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
6
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса...

More from: Bulgaria

International Sailing Regatta 'Cor Caroli" Begins in Bulgaria's Varna (VIDEO)
International Sailing Regatta 'Cor Caroli" Begins in Bulgaria's Varna (VIDEO)
With Nearly 3‰ Blood Alcohol Content: Drunk Driver Injures Elderly Woman, Hits Two Parked Cars With Nearly 3‰ Blood Alcohol Content: Drunk Driver Injures Elderly Woman, Hits Two Parked Cars
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Fire Broke Out in the Village of Razboyna, Houses Are Burning Fire Broke Out in the Village of Razboyna, Houses Are Burning
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
The 21-Year-Old Driver Who Caused Serious Crash in Sofia Has Been Detained and Is Under Guard at the Hospital The 21-Year-Old Driver Who Caused Serious Crash in Sofia Has Been Detained and Is Under Guard at the Hospital
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Charges Pressed against ATV Driver who Crashed into Pedestrians in Sunny Beach Charges Pressed against ATV Driver who Crashed into Pedestrians in Sunny Beach
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Condition of a Mother and Her Four-Year-Old Child, Hit by Recreational ATV on a Pavement in Sunny Beach Remains Critical Condition of a Mother and Her Four-Year-Old Child, Hit by Recreational ATV on a Pavement in Sunny Beach Remains Critical
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Тръмп кацна в Аляска за разговорите с Путин
Тръмп кацна в Аляска за разговорите с Путин
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
В очакване на ключовата среща в Аляска между Тръмп и Путин за бъдещето на Украйна В очакване на ключовата среща в Аляска между Тръмп и Путин за бъдещето на Украйна
Чете се за: 06:40 мин.
По света
Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор предизвика трагедия в София (ОБЗОР) Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор предизвика трагедия в София (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Европа преди срещата между Тръмп и Путин - какви са очакванията? Европа преди срещата между Тръмп и Путин - какви са очакванията?
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
По света
МВР на лов за фалшиви шофьорски книжки в София
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, има засегнати къщи (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза в...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
На Голяма Богородица: Хиляди миряни почетоха деня на Успението на...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ