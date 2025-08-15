Thousands of the Faithful Honour the Day of the Repose of the Mother of God

Today, August 15 is the Feast of the Assumption of the Mother of God. St. Mary is especially revered in our country as the patroness of mothers and the family hearth. For the second year in a row, the Bulgarian Patriarch celebrated the Divine Liturgy in Kyustendil, while Bachkovo and Troyan monasteries celebrated their temple feasts.

Hundreds of believers from Kyustendil came to the church, which bears the name of the Great Mother of God. In addition to the temple feast, today is also a spiritual feast of Kyustendil, also known as Panagia, or the preparation of the bread with which Jesus Christ fed his disciples. Patriarch Daniil blessed the loaves and prayed for the Mother of God to protect our people.

Patriarch Daniil said:

"From her we will not hear any grandiose words, but what she has told us is this: ‘Whatever He tells you—do it.’ Let us fulfil this maternal command of hers, and we shall see the benefit for ourselves. A blessed and joyful feast to all—may God’s blessing be upon us all!"

The Troyan Monastery also marked its patronal feast, with the highlight being a litany procession bearing the wonderworking icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Icon of the Blessed Virgin with Three Hands . The procession followed the route from the main church to the chapel where the icon is believed to have performed its first miracle.

“We simply like it here, and our faith draws us to come.”

“The excitement is greater; the emotion, stronger.”

The Bachkovo Monastery likewise celebrated its patronal feast. From the early hours, hundreds of faithful gathered before the monastery gates, waiting patiently for hours to venerate the wonderworking icon.

Hieromonk Euthymius said:

"No one goes to a dried-up spring to draw water; likewise, with the icon of the Mother of God—everyone comes to draw from her blessing."

phots by BTA