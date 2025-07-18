БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Внимание! Засечени са рекорден брой фалшиви банкноти от...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
До четири години затвор и глоба за продажбата на райски...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
След катастрофа с близо 3 промила: Пуснаха под домашен...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Велислава Делчева е новият омбудсман
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Премиерът Желязков коментира във Варна напрежението около...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Up to Four Years’ Imprisonment and a Fine for Selling ‘Laughing Gas’ to Minors, Parliament Decides

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Запази
четири години затвор глоба продажбата райски газ деца реши парламентът

Anyone who sells nitrous oxide (commonly known as ‘laughing gas’) to a person under the age of 18, or to someone who does not understand the nature or consequences of their actions, will face imprisonment of up to four years and a fine ranging from BGN 5,000 to BGN 10,000. This decision was unanimously approved by Parliament during the second reading of amendments to the Criminal Code, with 161 votes in favour.

If the offence is committed repeatedly, the penalty will increase to imprisonment from one to six years and a fine between BGN 20,000 and BGN 50,000.

Selling alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, or smokeless tobacco products to persons under 18 will be punishable by probation and a fine ranging from BGN 2,000 to BGN 5,000.

Previously, the Criminal Code prescribed a fine of up to BGN 1,000 and probation for the sale of alcohol to minors, with imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to BGN 3,000 for repeated offences.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Намерени са издирваните деца на 6 и 14 г. в София
1
Намерени са издирваните деца на 6 и 14 г. в София
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от трима души
2
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от...
НА ЖИВО: Народните представители ще гласуват избора на омбудсман
3
НА ЖИВО: Народните представители ще гласуват избора на омбудсман
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши Апелативният съд
4
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши Апелативният съд
Отменят детски занимания на Шуменското плато заради сигнала за издирвания леопард
5
Отменят детски занимания на Шуменското плато заради сигнала за...
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика за младежи
6
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика за младежи

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
2
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
3
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
4
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
5
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3

More from: Bulgaria

Record Number of Counterfeit 100-Leva Banknotes Detected, Authorities Warn
Record Number of Counterfeit 100-Leva Banknotes Detected, Authorities Warn
Protest in Support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna Protest in Support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Tributes to National Hero Vasil Levski across the Country (PHOTOS) Tributes to National Hero Vasil Levski across the Country (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
Number of Farms Affected by Sheep and Goat Pox Continues to Rise in Plovdiv District Number of Farms Affected by Sheep and Goat Pox Continues to Rise in Plovdiv District
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Four People in Hospital after a Serious Crash near Shumen (PHOTOS) Four People in Hospital after a Serious Crash near Shumen (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
New Trace? The Elusive Black Leopard Spotted in Varna Region New Trace? The Elusive Black Leopard Spotted in Varna Region
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Протест и шествие в София в подкрепа на варненския кмет Благомир Коцев
Протест и шествие в София в подкрепа на варненския кмет Благомир Коцев
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Подкрепа за кмета Благомир Коцев и във Варна Подкрепа за кмета Благомир Коцев и във Варна
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Внимание! Засечени са рекорден брой фалшиви банкноти от 100 лева Внимание! Засечени са рекорден брой фалшиви банкноти от 100 лева
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Общество
Почит към Апостола: България отбелязва 188 години от рождението на Левски Почит към Апостола: България отбелязва 188 години от рождението на Левски
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Нова следа? Черният леопард е забелязан във Варненско
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
До четири години затвор и глоба за продажбата на райски газ на...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Приоритетите на новия омбудсман Велислава Делчева
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Политика
Осъденият за катастрофата, при която загинаха Ани и Явор, вече е в...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ