Up to Four Years’ Imprisonment and a Fine for Selling ‘Laughing Gas’ to Minors, Parliament Decides

Anyone who sells nitrous oxide (commonly known as ‘laughing gas’) to a person under the age of 18, or to someone who does not understand the nature or consequences of their actions, will face imprisonment of up to four years and a fine ranging from BGN 5,000 to BGN 10,000. This decision was unanimously approved by Parliament during the second reading of amendments to the Criminal Code, with 161 votes in favour.

If the offence is committed repeatedly, the penalty will increase to imprisonment from one to six years and a fine between BGN 20,000 and BGN 50,000.

Selling alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, or smokeless tobacco products to persons under 18 will be punishable by probation and a fine ranging from BGN 2,000 to BGN 5,000.

Previously, the Criminal Code prescribed a fine of up to BGN 1,000 and probation for the sale of alcohol to minors, with imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to BGN 3,000 for repeated offences.