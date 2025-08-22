Varna Hosts "Love is Madness" International Film Festival

What does the programme include?
Bulgaria's coastal city of Varna is once again hosting the International Film Festival Love is Madness.
Famous Bulgarian and international actors and directors walked the red carpet in front of the Festival and Congress Centre ahead of the official opening ceremony on August 22.
“Expect good films. It’s something we’ve been maintaining for 33 years with varying success, but always to the delight of the Varna audience,” said Prof. Alexander Grozev, Artistic Director of the IFF Love is Madness.
“Now we are presenting a Bulgarian film, Birthday. The director is Ivaylo Penchev; this is another of his films, and I hope the audience enjoys it once again,” commented actor Svezhen Mladenov.
“We are all very excited that our team was invited and included in the competition programme. This is a personal story, not just mine; it belongs to every first or second Bulgarian family, as one of the main themes is the search for roots,” added Tatiana Pandurska, director of the film Wild Strawberries.