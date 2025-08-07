Wildfires Increase by 20% Compared to Last July, Says Fire Safety Chief

The number of wildfires in Bulgaria has risen by 20% compared to the same month last year, reaching a total of 3,500, Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection said on August 7.

Nearly 50 new outbreaks were registered in the past 24 hours alone.

In the region of Sakar in Southern Bulgaria, firefighting efforts have continued for a fourth consecutive day, with the fire front near the village of Yerusalimovo still active. Although flare-ups are occurring periodically, there is no danger to the local population, Dzhartov confirmed.

“For the past month — we have the statistics for July — there were almost 3,500 fires. Compared to July of last year, when there were 3,000, this represents a 20% increase in what is likely the most fire-prone month,” stated Dzhartov.

He noted that the Sakar wildfire is currently the largest in terms of area.

“Another ongoing challenge is in the region of the Pirin mountains, where we are still working. The positive news is that we have managed to deliver a water tanker to the area, which now allows us to attack the fire front with water — something that wasn’t possible before,” he added.

The remaining fires are mostly burning in dry grass and shrubs, with just under 50 incidents recorded in the past day, he said.