Fourth Day of Firefighting Efforts against the Raging Wildfire in the Region of Sakar

Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
EN
A partial state of emergency remains in force for Dositeevo, Kolarovo and Yerusalimovo

четвърти ден продължава борба огнената стихия сакар
Снимка: БГНЕС

The wildfire in the Sakar region (in Southern Bulgaria) has now affected more than 30,000 decares (approximately 3,000 hectares), with the situation remaining critical. The firefront between the villages of Izvorovo and Yerusalimovo remains active, and firefighting efforts are continuing in the area today, august 7.

If necessary, Swedish aircraft and helicopters from the Bulgarian Air Force will once again be deployed to support the ground teams. A partial state of emergency remains in effect for the villages of Dositeevo, Kolarovo, and Yerusalimovo.

Yesterday, rainfall briefly eased conditions over parts of the affected area. However, due to heavy smoke, the Maritsa motorway was closed for nearly eight hours between the Topolovgrad and Lyubimets junctions. The motorway has since reopened.

Firefighters are now on high alert for afternoon winds, which could reignite smouldering areas.

Chief Commissioner Dimitar Chakalov, Director of the Haskovo Fire Service, stated:

"We have 17 fire trucks stationed and monitoring the area to ensure the fire does not spread further during the day."
When asked about the status of traffic on the motorway:

"Yes, traffic had been stopped, but it has now been restored. I'm currently near the motorway, and the situation here is normal."

Haskovo Regional Governor Stefka Zdravkova confirmed that several structures and hunting lodges have burned down, but no residential homes or farm buildings in the nearby villages have been affected.

“The state of emergency was declared at the discretion of local and regional authorities in order to protect people’s agricultural produce,” Zdravkova added.








